ON A QUEST: with Jaswant - Season 1 on ProgramBuyer.com

ON A QUEST: With Jaswant is not just a journey through a country but an exploration of a South Asian documentarian who finds simplicity and humanity that connects us all across continents.”
— Jaswant Dev Shrestha
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Heights Entertainment is thrilled to announce the global unveiling of "On a Quest: With Jaswant" - Season 1: Exploring Portugal to Television broadcasters and content buyers globally with seamless screener access via ProgramBuyer.

This is a six-part documentary series that showcases Portugal's diverse culture, rich history, and natural beauty. It is executive produced by Carlos Sargedas and produced, directed, and hosted by Emmy Award-winning talent Jaswant Dev Shrestha. The series takes viewers on a journey of discovery and storytelling, bringing to life the wonders of the country.

We believe this series, with its universal appeal, will resonate deeply with viewers worldwide. It continues our mission to produce programming that entertains, educates, and inspires. Through the heart of Portugal, we find stories of humanity, resilience, and the unyielding beauty of this country.

"On a Quest: With Jaswant" transcends the conventional travel documentary, offering a fresh and immersive experience of Portugal. For more details about "On a Quest: With Jaswant" and to explore acquisition opportunities, please visit ProgramBuyer.com.

About Creative Heights Entertainment:
Creative Heights Entertainment is an Emmy-winning production company located in the heart of Hollywood, California. The company stands out in the competitive landscape of Hollywood by creating programs that are culturally rich with visually stunning narratives that captivate, enlighten, and entertain.

About ProgramBuyer.com:
ProgramBuyer.com is a pioneering online platform designed to streamline the process of content discovery and acquisition for buyers across the globe. Featuring thousands of hours of premium content from leading producers and distributors, ProgramBuyer.com is the premier destination for accessing the world's best programming.

Mark Fukae
Creative Heights Entertainment
