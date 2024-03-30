BREAKING NEWS: Latest Trending Nigeria Singer And Songwriter Kelly White Just Dropped A New Single Titled Alert

Kelly White

Everyone is Talking about this Albino Singer from Nigeria Who’s trending and Gone Viral with the Release of her New Song Titled Alert

When the Money No Dey Again The Regard and the Love no go Dey again. You go take 7 shots and 7 bullets or die just as Jesus did just to prove your love” — Kelly White

LAGOS , LAGOS , NIGERIA , March 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anabella Johnson Bedoume, widely known by her stage name Kelly White , is an exceptional Nigerian singer and songwriter, hailing proudly from Edo state in the southern part of Nigeria. Born on December 1, 1997, she embarked on her educational journey at Zanna Royal Academy in Ekpoma, Edo State, laying the foundation for her future endeavors.Kelly White's musical journey commenced at the tender age of 10 when she eagerly joined the children's choir in her local church. In the face of discriminatory attitudes due to her albinism, she displayed remarkable determination and strength of will. This early experience shaped her resilience and fueled her passion for music.In 2023, Kelly White officially stepped into the music scene, marking a significant milestone with the release of her debut single, "Doings." This track not only showcased her vocal prowess but also hinted at the depth of her artistic creativity. Undeterred by challenges, she followed up with two more singles later that year, titled "Tools" and "On God," establishing herself as a rising star in the Nigerian music landscape.Just few days ago Kelly White Released another Song single titled Alert which got everyone talking on the internet. As she seems to be the only albino in the Nigeria Music Industry.Kelly White's rise in the music industry is a testament to her exceptional artistic creativity and resilience. Her ability to overcome challenges with an unwavering passion for music sets her apart. Beyond her vocal talent, she represents a symbol of inspiration for others facing adversity, and breaking barriers with grace.Her journey underscores not only her musical prowess but also her capacity to transform obstacles into stepping stones, demonstrating a tenacity that goes beyond the stage. As Kelly White continues to navigate the music industry, her story serves as an inspiration for aspiring artists and a celebration of the power of perseverance in the pursuit of one's dreams.

Doings Official Video by Kelly White directed by Seven Eleven shot in the heart of Abuja