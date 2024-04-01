San Diego Jewelry Buyer Specializes in Signed Estate Jewelry

A Tiffany Diamond Ring Bought by C. Blackburn Jewelers, La Jolla An 18k Gold Panthère de Cartier Watch Bought by C. Blackburn Jewelers An 18k Art Nouveau Bangle Bracelet Purchased by C. Blackburn Jewelers

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many San Diego jewelry stores buy previously-owned jewelry as an added service. But there are only a few who are dedicated estate jewelers with decades of experience in buying and selling signed estate jewelry.

C. Blackburn Jewelers in La Jolla is one of these estate jewelry specialists. The boutique jewelry store is owned and operated by Carl Blackburn, a 2nd generation California estate jeweler and one of San Diego's most recognized jewelry buyers and diamond ring designers.

Blackburn frequently buys signed estate jewelry worth 10s of thousands of dollars, including vintage pieces from luxury jewelers like Tiffany & Co., Cartier, Harry Winston, and Van Cleef & Arpels. He also buys estate jewelry created by iconic designers such as Jean Schlumberger, Marcus & Co., Raymond Yard Inc., Paulding Farnham, David Webb, and JAR, and antique jewelry handcrafted by legendary jewelry artisans like Lalique and Fabergé.

"Having been an estate jeweler for over 35 years, I usually have a clear idea how much a piece of signed estate jewelry is worth," says Blackburn. "I also have a nationwide resale network composed of other estate jewelers and collectors. So, I'm always confident I can get sellers a generous cash price, while placing their fine jewelry with someone who will treasure the chance to own it and wear it."

Carl Blackburn's decades of experience as a designer of diamond engagement rings and fine jewelry, also helps him identify the quality, craftsmanship, and creativity of estate jewelry designed by relatively unknown designers from past historical periods, such as Art Deco, Belle Époque, and Art Nouveau, allowing him to make more accurate judgements of this jewelry's resale value.

This expertise in signed estate jewelry means that Blackburn often buys valuable pieces from sellers nationwide, who prefer selling their jewelry immediately to him versus waiting for up to 6 months to sell an item via an auction house like Christie's or Sotheby's.

"As a San Diego jewelry buyer, I've had thousands of pieces of estate jewelry shipped to me over the past decade, from sellers across the country," says Blackburn. I make the shipment of jewelry guaranteed safe and secure, while always making the highest cash offer I possibly can."

C. Blackburn Jewelers is located in the seaside village of La Jolla, and can be reached online at CarlBlackburn.com.