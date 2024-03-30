Strategically important Indo-Pacific region, a major global shipping route where the island is located Family of forcefully disappeared Tamils demanding justice for Sri Lanka's crimes of genocide

Reps of the US Congress has collectively called on the US Administration to back a referendum for Eelam Tamils, based on their right to self-determination

US Congress Members Propose Referendum for Eelam Tamils Based on Self-determination to Resolve Sri Lanka Conflict - Paradigm Shift in the US Approach” — Tamil Americans United PAC