Printiverse Expands Capacity with Two New HP Indigo Digital Presses to Enhance Labeling Solutions
Printiverse boosts its capabilities with HP Indigo 18k & 6k presses for superior labels & packaging solutions.OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Printiverse, a trailblazer in the digital direct-to-consumer (DTC) printing industry, is excited to announce the strategic acquisition of two state-of-the-art HP Indigo digital presses: the HP Indigo 18k for flexible packaging and the HP Indigo 6k for labeling, stickers, and cardstock printing. This move is poised to significantly boost Printiverse's operational capabilities and reaffirm its market leadership in providing innovative printing solutions.
A Sustained Partnership with HP Inc.
Since its inception in 2021, Printiverse has consistently championed the use of HP Indigo digital presses, a testament to its unwavering commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional products. The addition of the HP Indigo 18k and 6k presses further strengthens the longstanding collaboration between Printiverse and HP Inc., setting new benchmarks in quality and innovation in the printing industry.
Driving Innovation in Digital Printing
The acquisition of these advanced presses underpins Printiverse's dedication to expanding its offerings in labeling, flex packaging, stickers, and cardstock printing. By harnessing the unparalleled precision and versatility of HP Indigo’s print technology, Printiverse is set to offer its clientele faster turnaround times, enhanced print quality, and greater customization options, thereby reinforcing its position as a frontrunner in the market.
Accelerating Growth and Expanding Market Reach
In the United States, the printing sector has seen a decline. Over the last five years, the industry's revenue has decreased with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.9%, resulting in an estimated total of $87.7 billion in 2023.
However, with the wider challenges faced by the print industry, the segment for stickers and labels has seen significant growth.
"The integration of the HP Indigo 18k and 6k digital presses is a strategic step forward in our mission to disrupt the global printing market," stated Brad Schroeder, Printiverse spokesperson. "These investments will not only scale our production capabilities but also enable us to penetrate new markets and cater to the evolving needs of our customers with unmatched efficiency and quality. We are excited to continue our growth trajectory, propelled by our synergistic partnership with HP."
About Printiverse
Printiverse specializes in high-quality digital printing solutions, with a particular focus on labeling, flex packaging, stickers, and cardstock products. By embracing the latest digital print technologies and maintaining a customer-centric approach, Printiverse has established itself as a leader in the digital DTC printing sector. The company is committed to helping brands and businesses of all sizes achieve competitive advantages through superior packaging solutions, driven by its strategic alliance with HP.
