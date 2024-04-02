infoCorvus hires a new CTO
EINPresswire.com/ -- infoCorvus, a pioneering force in enterprise data management, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Cedric Dandoy as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This strategic move underscores infoCorvus’s commitment to driving innovation and excellence in data management solutions for businesses worldwide.
Cedric Dandoy brings to InfoCorvus a rich tapestry of expertise and leadership in technology, honed over decades of service at the forefront of product development and SaaS hosting. His extensive career includes significant roles at leading companies such as Oracle and Hewlett Packard, where he led various initiatives that contributed to advancements in technology and service delivery. Additionally, his tenure at OPS, a trailblazer in auto part procurement, has equipped him with the unique insights and agility that come from leading technology strategies in a dynamic startup environment.
“As we navigate the evolving landscape of enterprise data management, Cedric’s visionary leadership and profound understanding of technology, product development, and SaaS hosting are invaluable assets to infoCorvus,” said Ali Elkortobi, CEO of infoCorvus. “His remarkable track record and forward-thinking approach will be pivotal in our mission to empower organizations with innovative, robust data management solutions.”
Cedric Dandoy expressed his enthusiasm about his new role, stating, “I am excited to join InfoCorvus, a company that stands at the cutting edge of enterprise data management. I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to the company’s growth and to help our clients unlock new possibilities with their data.”
Under Cedric Dandoy’s guidance, InfoCorvus is poised to scale new heights in its quest to provide leading-edge data management solutions that cater to the complex needs of modern enterprises. His appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter in infoCorvus’s journey towards excellence and innovation in technology and service.
About infoCorvus
infoCorvus is a leading provider of enterprise data management solutions, dedicated to helping organizations harness the power of their data. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and customer success, infoCorvus delivers unparalleled expertise and cutting-edge technology to solve the most complex data challenges faced by businesses today.
For more information, please visit www.infocorvus.com.
Ali ElKortobi
