Colleen Brown Chambers Launches 'She's Evolutionary', Redefining Women's Empowerment and Self-Discovery

Step into a world of empowerment and selfdiscovery as Colleen BrownChambers shares her transformative insights in She's Evolutionary, empowering women to embrace their worth and their full potential.” — Roxxi ChungPR

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unveiling the remarkable journey of self-discovery and empowerment, the upcoming book delves into the compelling narrative of a woman's quest to find her purpose and embrace her own worth. Through intricate storytelling and thought-provoking insights, the book delves into the complexities of self-worth, leadership, and the transformative power of finding one's path

Quote: “My message to you, my sisters, is to gift a girl this book so that it will help her to know herself, tap into her purpose, and love herself unconditionally, flaws and all, and identify her skin color as one with her Supreme Creator. For this is what plagues our younger generation, lack of knowledge of how powerful they are and that it is limitless as to what they can become.” Colleen Brown Chambers

Colleen Brown-Chambers is the founder and CEO of G.E.I.N Transformational Enterprise. This G.E.I.N stands for Generating, Empowering Impacting Nations. This is a self-development training company that creates self-development techniques both in the work arena and also on an individualistic approach to all aspects of a person’s life.

Colleen Brown-Chambers has 13 years experience in Leadership, Management and Personal Development in the business industry. She currently operates three businesses that are geared towards the empowerment of people. As a women driven with the purpose and passion to serve others in their growth as well as growing herself personally, she has created 11 workshop programs that has assisted in the training of Corporate employees to not see themselves as a paid contributor to the dream of the company but as investors who are investing their time because they believe in the goal that the company sets for themselves; and it is in alignment with their purpose and goals they want to achieve throughout their lifespan.

Her first published Award winning book "Your Success is 3 Questions Away” has been one of her life long achievements because she is now able to share with the world through knowledge and application; that it is really simple to achieve success just by asking the right questions in order to get the right answers. You must then implement the solutions in order to achieve maximum success.

Colleen Chambers serves her country as a Justice of the Peace for St Andrew. In her philanthropic pursuits she hosted the first Men’s Empowerment Workshop held in Jamaica and created the Legacy Tour for Boys. She is passionate about the upliftment of the males in her society as it is important for Men to play their functional roles in the homes and be positive role model for boys in Jamaica. Overall Leadership and Personal Development is the vehicle she uses to change one mind at a time gearing towards holistic success.

Her second book ‘She’s Evolutionary’ which is a personal self-development poetry book has been relaunched and available just in time for International Women’s Month. The third and latest book ‘Lead-Your-Ship Workbook ‘ targets small business owners and Corporate by providing strategies, techniques and systems to help improve Leadership, Customer Excellence and Personal Development holistically will also be released in 2024.

“She’s Evolutionary” is dedicated to all the women who have questioned their worth and if they were capable of being great. The She’s Evolutionary Movement is here to eradicate all thoughts of inferiority, weakness, self-hate, self-sacrifice, and self-sabotage. We are Women, Creators, Mothers, Sisters, Leaders, Entrepreneurs, Business Women, and anything else we set our hearts and minds to do!

