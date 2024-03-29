Talentuch Introduces a New Way to Hire: Pay Monthly, Fill Jobs Fast
IT companies always need talent, especially when people leave suddenly. Talentuch is here with a new way of recruitment: a pay-monthly service to find workers.PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, CZECH REPUBLIC, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s fast world, companies always need more talent, especially when people leave suddenly. Talentuch is here with a new idea: a pay-monthly service to find workers. This helps companies always have people ready to work, making hiring easier and less expensive.
The Big Problem: Finding Enough Good Workers
Businesses are always looking for great workers, but so is everyone else. Usually, when you find someone good, another company might take them away. This means companies have to always be looking for new people, even for jobs that aren't open yet. The old way of hiring—paying every time you hire someone—is too slow and costs too much.
Talentuch's Monthly Service: A Smarter Way to Hire
Talentuch’s monthly service keeps a list of good workers ready all the time. This way, companies aren’t left without workers and can keep running smoothly. It’s easier to plan your money because the cost is the same every month. You won’t get surprised by high hiring fees. Plus, workers will know and like your company even before you have a job for them. This means you can hire faster and more people will want to work for you.
Why This Matters More Than Just Hiring
Working with Talentuch does more than just fill open jobs. It makes your company look better to potential workers, helps you plan better, and builds a group of people who are interested in your company and might work for you later. This means when they join your team, they’re more likely to be excited and stay longer.
Bringing in the Numbers: The Impact on IT and Worldwide Hiring
- Over 1 million IT companies are operating globally, with a significant portion facing challenges in managing recruitment costs effectively (Source: International Trade Administration).
- The IT sector sees an annual turnover rate of approximately 15%, underscoring the continuous need for effective recruitment strategies (Source: LinkedIn Industry Trends).
- On average, companies spend about $4,000 to hire a new employee, with IT roles often exceeding this due to specialized skill requirements (Source: SHRM).
- Subscription-based recruitment models can reduce hiring costs by up to 20% by streamlining the process and reducing downtime (Source: Forbes).
- A survey revealed that 70% of IT companies acknowledge the strategic importance of keeping recruitment costs predictable and manageable (Source: Gartner).
- Only about 30% of IT companies worldwide have a structured approach to managing recruitment costs, highlighting the potential for solutions like Talentuch's (Source: Deloitte Global Human Capital Trends).
Talentuch invites managers and HR leaders to see how this new way of hiring can change your company, making sure you always have the workers you need, without the stress and high costs.
