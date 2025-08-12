How to Help Hire a Full Stack Developer in 7 Days: A Recruitment Success by Talentuch
Talentuch, a leading international recruitment services provider, shares the details of their recent hiring success: finding a full-stack developer in a week.
Within 7 working days, the company has successfully placed a Full Stack Developer for a client in Albania.
The client, an international organization well-known for their high personnel standards, was seeking a full-stack developer with a combination of PHP and Vue/React expertise
With a limited talent pool in Albania and tight timelines, the task was indeed challenging.
However, Talentuch's recruiter, Svitlana Romanets, managed to complete the search almost in the blink of an eye, while simultaneously ensuring the client received a highly qualified developer who met both the technical and cultural fit requirements.
Key results:
- 7 working days to close the vacancy
- 1st submitted candidate hired
- 5 top-tier candidates presented to the client
How did Svitlana accomplish it?
- Precise Profile Definition. She used in-depth client insights to craft an ideal candidate persona.
- Rigorous Screening. Each applicant underwent a comprehensive interview before submission.
- Candidate Engagement. Talentuch tailored communication with candidates for high responsiveness and retention.
- Efficient Execution. Talentuch ensured a balance of speed and quality, enabling a fast hiring process.
This case shows Talentuch’s capacity to deliver exceptional outcomes even under challenging conditions, meeting hiring needs for fast-growing tech companies across Europe and North America.
About Talentuch
Talentuch specializes in international IT recruitment, serving clients in Europe and the U.S. through project-based and subscription recruitment models. With deep market knowledge, experienced recruiters, and a results-driven mindset, Talentuch helps companies hire the right people faster.
