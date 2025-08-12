How to Help Hire a Full Stack Developer in 7 Days: A Recruitment Success by Talentuch

Svitlana Romanets, IT Recruiter

Talentuch

Talentuch, a leading international recruitment services provider, shares the details of their recent hiring success: finding a full-stack developer in a week.

Our strategy isn’t just about filling vacancies - it’s about delivering long-term value. We ensure that every candidate we submit is aligned with the client’s expectations, technically and culturally.”
— Svitlana Romanets, IT Recruiter
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talentuch, a trusted partner in international IT recruitment, has once again proven its ability to deliver exceptional global hiring results.

Within 7 working days, the company has successfully placed a Full Stack Developer for a client in Albania.

The client, an international organization well-known for their high personnel standards, was seeking a full-stack developer with a combination of PHP and Vue/React expertise

With a limited talent pool in Albania and tight timelines, the task was indeed challenging.

However, Talentuch's recruiter, Svitlana Romanets, managed to complete the search almost in the blink of an eye, while simultaneously ensuring the client received a highly qualified developer who met both the technical and cultural fit requirements.

Key results:

- 7 working days to close the vacancy

- 1st submitted candidate hired

- 5 top-tier candidates presented to the client

How did Svitlana accomplish it?

- Precise Profile Definition. She used in-depth client insights to craft an ideal candidate persona.
- Rigorous Screening. Each applicant underwent a comprehensive interview before submission.
- Candidate Engagement. Talentuch tailored communication with candidates for high responsiveness and retention.
- Efficient Execution. Talentuch ensured a balance of speed and quality, enabling a fast hiring process.

This case shows Talentuch’s capacity to deliver exceptional outcomes even under challenging conditions, meeting hiring needs for fast-growing tech companies across Europe and North America.

About Talentuch

Talentuch specializes in international IT recruitment, serving clients in Europe and the U.S. through project-based and subscription recruitment models. With deep market knowledge, experienced recruiters, and a results-driven mindset, Talentuch helps companies hire the right people faster.

About

With over 7 years of expertise in international IT recruitment, Talentuch is successfully closing a wide range of IT positions, specializing mostly in SAP, and Microsoft Dynamics roles. Today, our team of 15 dedicated professionals proudly serves 40+ clients. We offer flexible subscription and project-based models to cater to your unique recruitment needs. Our results speak for themselves, with an impressive 20+ accepted offers each month and a capacity to conduct over 300 technical interviews worldwide. We've honed our expertise, and each of our team members is specializing in technical recruitment and sourcing. Our primary focus is to build a powerful team for your organization, ensuring your company's success.

