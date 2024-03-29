Spring Spectacular Estates Auction at ClarkeNY.com

Submit Release
April 7th starting at 10am EST

LARCHMONT, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clarke Auction Gallery’s upcoming Spring Spectacular Estates Auction on April 7th includes something for every collector, from prints by Abstract Expressionists Robert Motherwell [Lot 51] and Sam Francis [Lot 86], to an exceptional Japanese katana attributed to Bizen Suke Fujiwara Munetsugu [Lot 347].

African American artists of the 20th century are strongly represented in the sale, with vibrant works on paper by Vincent D. Smith [Lots 7, 12] and a lithograph with a powerful statement by Modernist Elizabeth Catlett [Lot 18]. Beautifully abstract works by Clifford Lafontaine [Lot 48] and Japanese-Brazilian painter Manabu Mabe [Lot 70] are notable for their dynamic lines and dramatic punchiness. Lastly, a painting from the circle of Venetian artist Giovanni Battista Tiepolo featuring Saint Roch standing over a dog is sure to appeal to enthusiasts of the Old Masters [Lot 66].

There are numerous stunning sculptures up for offer, including a biomorphic kinetic work by French artist Philippe Hiquily [Lot 100] and a fantastic nude by Harriet Whitney Frishmuth [Lot 108], whose work is included in the Met’s collection. An array of Knoll chairs [Lots 384, 385] and tables [Lots 386, 393] by notable American designer Warren Platner are also present within the sale, as well as other remarkable examples of modern and French furniture.

The Asian decorative arts feature a wooden box with an intricately carved celadon jade lid [Lot 250], a Chinese Famille Verte figure of Quanyin, goddess of mercy [Lot 254], and a pair of Blanc de Chine porcelain models of elephants [Lot 260]. A beautifully sleek Japanese wakizashi sword [Lot 344] and a set of O-Yoroi samurai armor [Lot 348] round out the selection of standout Asian lots.

An extraordinary 18kt gold Cartier watch is up for auction and displays an array of gems including diamonds, emeralds, sapphires, and rubies [Lot 470]. A GIA graded 1.81 carat Old European cut diamond engagement ring [Lot 531] would also make a fantastic addition to any jewelry lover's collection. For those who enjoy the aesthetics of South Western jewelry, we’re pleased to offer an unusually large multi-strand squash blossom necklace displaying turquoise pendants [Lot 571].

Last, but not least are two exquisite Tiffany & Co. lots that fully showcase the level of craftsmanship that makes the design house notable. The first is a finger bowl and underplate by John T. Currian originally designed for the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair [Lot 563], and the second is a gargantuan 518 piece Olympian flatware set accompanied by a later added Tiffany & Co. flatware case [Lot 593].

The Spring Spectacular Auction is April 7th starting at 10am EST and will be held live in our gallery located at 2372 Boston Post Road, Larchmont, NY 10538. In-house preview dates are Thursday, April 4th - Saturday, April 6th from 12-6pm EST. You may set up phone or absentee bids at ClarkeNY.com or call us at 914-833-8336. Internet Bidding is available through Invaluable.com and Liveauctioneers.com.

