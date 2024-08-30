Clarke Auction Gallery to Present Rare Works by Renowned African American Artist Vincent D. Smith in Upcoming Auction

Lot 81: Vincent D Smith - Queen of the Nile - 1975 Lot 82: Vincent Smith - The Root Detour - 1983 Lot 83: Vincent D. Smith - Obesiance For Biko - 1985

End of Summer Estate Auction, Sept 8th

LARCHMONT, NY, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarke Auction Gallery is excited to feature three significant works by celebrated African American artist Vincent D. Smith (1929-2003) in our upcoming 'End of Summer Estate Auction' on Sunday, September 8th, beginning at 10 a.m. This sale offers a rare chance to acquire substantial pieces by Smith, an artist renowned for capturing the complexities of the Black experience through his evocative and powerful compositions.Smith, known for his bold storytelling and transformative style, emerged as a pioneer in the art world with works that highlight the African American narrative. The three pieces featured in this auction, created in the 1970s/1980s, mark a period of transition in Smith’s career—from the intense, fiery themes of the 1960s civil rights to more vibrant and textually dynamic mixed-media works inspired by his travels to Africa in the 1970s. These works blend rich cultural heritage with Smith’s evolving artistic voice, offering a profound commentary on both human evolution and his own personal journey.Featured Works:Lot 81: ' Queen of the Nile ,' 1975A stunning oil and sand on canvas, this work captures Smith’s signature use of vivid colors and texture. Signed lower right, it includes a G.W. Einstein Company Inc. label on the verso. From a Westchester County, NY collection. Dimensions: 40" h x 53.25" w. Estimated at $8,000-$12,000.Lot 82: ' The Root Detour ,' 1983Part of Smith’s 'Dry Bones Series,' this mixed-media piece utilizes oil, sand, and rope on canvas, reflecting the African Diaspora’s resilience. Signed lower right. From a Westchester County, NY collection. Dimensions: 48" h x 66" w. Estimated at $10,000-$15,000.Lot 83: ' Obeisance for Biko ,' 1985One of Smith’s largest works, this mixed-media piece pays homage to South African anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko. Signed lower right, with a G.W. Einstein Company Inc. label. From a Westchester County, NY collection. Dimensions: 54" h x 68" w. Estimated at $20,000-$30,000.These works, seldom seen in the auction market, present an invaluable opportunity for private collectors and institutions to acquire pieces from a pivotal period in Smith’s career. Public viewing will be available starting Thursday, three days prior to the auction, from noon to 6 p.m. Private viewings can also be arranged upon request.For additional information or to schedule a private viewing, please contact Clarke Auction Gallery. We look forward to assisting you in any way we can.

