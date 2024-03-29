Social Impact Film Festival Returns to WBUR City Space

WBUR CitySpace will host the Social Impact Film Festival on Friday, April 5 (Photo by: Eliana Mugar)

Nonprofit to launch live film festival in Boston, showcases social impact entertainment and social justice causes.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year in a row, Entertainment to Affect Change’s Social Impact Film Festival (SIFF) will be held at the WBUR City Space on April 5th from 6 - 9 pm.

SIFF is a festival that aims to amplify the voices of underrepresented communities through the power of film. The festival showcases a diverse array of films addressing critical social issues such as racial identity, mental health awareness, environmental rights, LGBTQ+ identity, gender equality, and more. Each film featured in the festival is carefully curated to provoke thought, inspire action, and spark meaningful conversations.

There will be Q&A discussions with filmmakers, providing audiences with the opportunity to interact directly with the creators and facilitate further discussion about social issues. In addition to the screenings at WBUR, SIFF will also present a selection of films on the E2AC streaming site, ensuring that audiences across the nation have access to these impactful stories. Get tickets here.

Entertainment 2 Affect Change (E2AC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to producing high-quality digital, cinematic, and live entertainment with the explicit goal of creating positive change in underserved health and social communities. Through innovative programming and strategic partnerships, E2AC aims to harness the power of entertainment to drive meaningful societal transformation.