Submit Release
News Search

There were 811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,611 in the last 365 days.

Social Impact Film Festival Returns to WBUR City Space

WBUR CitySpace will host the Social Impact Film Festival on Friday, April 5 (Photo by: Eliana Mugar)

Nonprofit to launch live film festival in Boston, showcases social impact entertainment and social justice causes.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year in a row, Entertainment to Affect Change’s Social Impact Film Festival (SIFF) will be held at the WBUR City Space on April 5th from 6 - 9 pm.

SIFF is a festival that aims to amplify the voices of underrepresented communities through the power of film. The festival showcases a diverse array of films addressing critical social issues such as racial identity, mental health awareness, environmental rights, LGBTQ+ identity, gender equality, and more. Each film featured in the festival is carefully curated to provoke thought, inspire action, and spark meaningful conversations.

There will be Q&A discussions with filmmakers, providing audiences with the opportunity to interact directly with the creators and facilitate further discussion about social issues. In addition to the screenings at WBUR, SIFF will also present a selection of films on the E2AC streaming site, ensuring that audiences across the nation have access to these impactful stories. Get tickets here.

Entertainment 2 Affect Change (E2AC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to producing high-quality digital, cinematic, and live entertainment with the explicit goal of creating positive change in underserved health and social communities. Through innovative programming and strategic partnerships, E2AC aims to harness the power of entertainment to drive meaningful societal transformation.

Brianna Anderson
Social Impact Film Festival
socialimpactfilmfestival@e2ac.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other

You just read:

Social Impact Film Festival Returns to WBUR City Space

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more