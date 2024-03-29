Skypath Security, Inc. Rolls Out an Industry-Leading Military Grade Defense Platform

Skypath Defender Logo First Responders Giving parents piece of mind knowing the children are protected in school

PROVIDENCE, RI, USA, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skypath Security, Inc., a leading provider of advanced security and public safety solutions, announced today, that with collaboration with one of the largest military defense contractors in the world it is rolling out its military grade, Skypath branded, Mobile Defense Platform. This integration will create a world-class situational awareness con-ops platform for first responders and incorporate military-grade technology into Skypath's innovative Mobile Defense Platform™, thereby enhancing the platform's ability to protect people in public buildings and children in schools from active shooters and other hazards.

The Mobile Defense Platform™ from Skypath is an industry-leading solution that integrates state-of-the-art military grade technologies to deliver comprehensive security and situational awareness to educational institutions and public buildings. By incorporating this military-grade technology the platform will ensure people's safety in high-risk situations. This integration will result in improved threat detection, accelerated response capabilities, and real-time situational awareness. Skypath Security these cutting-edge security solutions for a wide array of supplementary purposes, in adherence to the license agreement and collaborative arrangement.

Prominent Aspects of the Integration:

1. Enhanced Security and Protection: Skypath's Mobile Defense Platform™ will furnish resilient safeguards against active shooters and other perils by utilizing military-grade technology. This proactive defense system will protect vulnerable populations in public buildings and educational institutions.

2. Situational Awareness for First Responders: The collaboration aims to build a world-class situational awareness con-ops platform for first responders, allowing them to quickly assess and respond to critical incidents and thus improve overall emergency response effectiveness.

3. Global Deployment: Skypath Security will have the ability to implement its improved Mobile Defense Platform™ everywhere in the world, thereby guaranteeing the security and protection of individuals residing in diverse nations and regions.

Skypath Security maintains its commitment to the development of innovative life-saving technologies. Skypath showcases its steadfast dedication to advancing public safety innovation and equipping first responders with cutting-edge situational awareness tools.

Skypath Security, Inc. President and COO, Omar Shands, stated, "We are ecstatic to be utilizing one of the largest military defense platforms in the world to enhance our Mobile Defense Platform and further advance public safety." "We will protect communities, children, and individuals from active shooters and other threats using military-grade technology while also equipping first responders with the tools they need to respond effectively and promptly."

About Skypath Security, Inc.

Skypath Security, Inc. is a preeminent provider of solutions for public safety and advanced cybersecurity. The organization's Mobile Defense Platform integrates cutting-edge technologies to provide real-time situational awareness to first responders and protect schools and public buildings against active shooters and other threats.

