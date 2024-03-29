CYREBRO Distinguished as a Cybersecurity Leader in G2 Spring 2024 Reports
This recognition based on real client reviews reflects our relentless pursuit of cybersecurity excellence and our dedication to protecting our clients with the most advanced and effective solutions.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYREBRO, an ML-powered Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, proudly announced its recognition as a leader with twelve cybersecurity distinctions within G2's Spring 2024 Reports. The accomplishment highlights CYREBRO's exceptional performance and innovation, receiving accreditations for Incident Response, Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Threat Intelligence, reinforcing its standing at the forefront of cybersecurity solutions.
G2's Spring 2024 Reports deliver insights into the software landscape based on real user reviews. By highlighting top-performing products, these reports empower both buyers and businesses to make informed decisions.
CYREBRO’s overall performance resulted in achieving twelve badges including five within the Leader category, two within Momentum Leader category plus individual badges for Easiest To Do Business With and Easiest Admin.
With this achievement, CYREBRO demonstrates its comprehensive capabilities and commitment to delivering advanced cybersecurity defenses. The company's proprietary technology, alongside its team of expert professionals, enables organizations to effectively detect and neutralize cyber threats, securing their digital assets against increasingly sophisticated attacks.
CYREBRO's solution is designed to provide strategic monitoring, advanced threat detection, and rapid incident response, all underpinned by superior threat intelligence and research. This approach significantly reduces the mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR) to cyber threats, ensuring that organizations can maintain their operations with minimal disruption.
"We are thrilled to be recognized in G2’s Spring 2024 Reports within critical areas of cybersecurity," said Nadav Arbel, CEO of CYREBRO. "This recognition based on real client reviews reflects our relentless pursuit of cybersecurity excellence and our dedication to protecting our clients with the most advanced and effective solutions. We remain committed to equipping organizations with the necessary tools to defend against and respond to cyber threats."
About CYREBRO
CYREBRO is a Managed Detection and Response solution that rapidly detects, analyzes, investigates, and responds to cyber threats. CYREBRO’s capabilities cover strategic monitoring and detection, optimization/threat research, threat hunting, and threat intelligence which are augmented with incident response and forensic investigations. Backed with more than 1,500 constantly optimized detection algorithms, CYREBRO monitors numerous companies facing a wide variety of risks and attacks to shorten mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR). CYREBRO is vendor-neutral and easily connects to hundreds of different tools and systems, delivering time-to-value within hours.
