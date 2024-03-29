Los Chicos Criollos Release 'Tango Sessions': A Fusion of Hip Hop and Tango

Tango Sessions Los Chicos Criollos Tango Sessions Cover Tango Sessions Back and Tracklisting Golazo cover art

Los Chicos Criollos unveil 'Tango Sessions,' a remix album blending rap and tango, paying homage to their Argentine roots while pushing musical boundaries.

All praises to the most high and to everyone who contributed to this project and inspired us. A big shout out to Vago for taking on this project and for being a master magician on this timeless piece.” — Kingdom Kome

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip-hop duo Los Chicos Criollos are proud to announce the release of their latest album, "Tango Sessions," set to drop on March 29, 2024, under the esteemed label CMNWLTH. This project reimagines their debut tracks through the lens of tango music, showcasing a captivating fusion of genres that transcends cultural boundaries.

In "Tango Sessions," Los Chicos Criollos, consisting of Kingdom Kome and Ché Uno, collaborate with acclaimed producer Vago to infuse their rap anthems with the rhythms and melodies of traditional Argentine tango. The result is a mesmerizing musical experience that pays homage to their heritage while exploring new sonic landscapes.

From the haunting "Lamento Argentino (Intro)" to the infectious energy of "Golazo ft. Cousin Feo," each track on "Tango Sessions" captivates listeners with its unique blend of rap lyricism and tango instrumentation. Vago's masterful remixes breathe new life into Los Chicos Criollos' original works, creating a seamless fusion of past and present.

One of the defining features of Los Chicos Criollos' artistry is their effortless mastery of language. Seamlessly transitioning between Spanish, English, and Spanglish, they craft lyrics that are as poetic as they are powerful. This linguistic versatility adds another layer of depth to their music, inviting listeners into a world where cultures collide and boundaries blur.

Moreover, Los Chicos Criollos aren't just musicians—they're torchbearers for hip-hop culture. With "Tango Sessions," they pay homage to the genre's roots while pushing the boundaries of what it can achieve. As students and fans of hip-hop culture, they infuse every track with the essence of its rich history and vibrant spirit.

Join Los Chicos Criollos on a journey that transcends genres and borders with "Tango Sessions." It's more than just an album—it's a celebration of identity, culture, and the timeless power of music to unite us all.

Los Chicos Criollos - Golazo! Ft. Cousin Feo (Vago Remix)