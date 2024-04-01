Time to Unite Against Child Sexual Abuse This April

Utah nonprofit fighting against child sexual abuse during Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This April, Saprea stands with the millions of survivors of child sexual abuse in recognizing Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. They invite communities around the world to join in raising awareness and taking action to heal survivors of child sexual abuse, prevent future abuse from occurring, and educate their community.

Each year millions of children are sexually abused by the age of 18. The trauma of this abuse can have devastating effects when it occurs, as well as long-term impacts that linger well into adulthood.

“Saprea has helped survivors around the world begin their healing and reduce their trauma symptoms,” said Managing Director Chris Yadon. “In addition, we provide free online resources that empower parents and communities to fight against the worldwide epidemic of child sexual abuse.”

Today and every day, Saprea challenges communities to come together and unite against child sexual abuse and its lasting impacts. Here are ways that you can get involved this April.

- Learn the facts about child sexual abuse.

- Explore Saprea’s free healing and prevention resources.

- Spread awareness and educate your community.

- Make a donation to provide healing and prevention resources.

Saprea is the nonprofit that is leading the charge against child sexual abuse, raising awareness on the issue and its harms, and supporting communities around the world in healing and prevention. To learn more about Saprea and their free resources, please visit saprea.org.