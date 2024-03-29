Wild Horse Orgs Win Groundbreaking Precedent

About

Wild Horse Education (WHE) was formed for the purpose of: Educating the public about the plight of wild horses and burros on public land, and in the government warehousing system for these animals including sale and final disposition. Working to end the inhumane treatment of these heritage animals. Encouraging the creation of a sane, scientifically-based management strategy for these animals in the wild. Promoting public adoptions and support those who adopt. Assisting the public to advocate for the welfare of wild horses and burros. Under the federal Wild-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971 that Wild Horse Annie worked so hard to create, these herds should be protected not rounded up and sent to slaughter.

http://WildHorseEducation.org