KGM Gaming Partners with Perry Colpitts, President of Perco Ventures

KGM Gaming, a leading provider of premium gaming solutions, announces a strategic sales partnership with Perry Colpitts, President of Perco Ventures in Canada.BENSALEM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KGM Gaming, a leading provider of premium gaming solutions, announces a strategic sales partnership with Perry Colpitts, President of Perco Ventures. This partnership marks an exciting collaboration aimed at delivering exceptional products and services to the casino industry throughout Canada.
Colpitts brings over 17 years of expertise in the gaming sector, having spearheaded numerous successful casino projects throughout Canada. As founder and president of Perco Ventures, he has established a reputation for excellence in providing a diverse range of high-quality products and services tailored to meet the evolving needs of the gaming industry.
"We are thrilled to join forces with Perry and Perco Ventures," said Jason Peters, President and CEO of KGM Gaming. Perry's extensive experience and deep understanding of the Canadian gaming landscape make him an invaluable asset to our team. Together, we are poised to deliver unparalleled products and services to our Canadian casino clients."
Colpitts will focus on promoting and selling KGM Gaming's comprehensive range of products, including seating, signage, millwork, and wood bases. Known for delivering projects on time and within budget, Colpitts is well-positioned to drive sales and foster long-term relationships with casino operators throughout Canada.
"I am excited to partner with KGM Gaming and contribute to their mission of delivering cutting-edge gaming solutions," said Perry. "By combining KGM's innovative products with Perco Ventures' commitment to product excellence and customer service, we aim to provide unparalleled value to our clients and help them achieve their business objectives."
This partnership underscores KGM Gaming's dedication to expanding its presence in the Canadian gaming market and reinforces its commitment to delivering superior products and services to its clients.
About KGM Gaming:
KGM Gaming is a leading provider of innovative gaming solutions specializing in designing, manufacturing, and distributing premium casino equipment.
