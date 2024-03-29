ExactEstate Wins Best Support in G2’s Spring 2024 Relationship Index Report
At our core, we believe happy customers are our greatest success. Winning G2's Best Support Award shows we're on the right track, delivering exceptional experiences for our users.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExactEstate , a leading property management SaaS platform provider, has achieved the Best Support Award from G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace.
— Matt Hoskins, ExactEstate’s CEO
This recognition is based on real users' responses for each Spring 2024 Relationship Index Report-related question featured in the G2 review form.
The Spring 20214 Relationship Index Report is based on ratings by business professionals. ExactEstate’s Property Management Software Platform received 10 or more reviews and five responses for each relationship-related question to qualify for inclusion in the Relationship Index.
"While over 150,000 different software products and services are featured on G2, only the highest ranked are recognized each quarter according to their category, company size, geography, and report type," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "These reports serve as valuable, tailored lists for buyers conducting research in their purchasing journey. We extend our congratulations to those vendors who have achieved a coveted spot in a G2 report, driven by insights from real customer feedback."
To learn more about ExactEstate, its offerings, and what real solution users have to say, visit ExactEstate’s G2 page.
About ExactEstate
ExactEstate is a leading property management software provider helping property managers and landlords streamline and enhance their operations and increase efficiency. Our cloud-based platform offers features such as a resident portal, online applications, online payments, tenant screening, detailed and custom reporting, and a full accounting suite. We support our affordable housing, multi-family, and single-family rental clients with US-based customer service.
About G2
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe.
