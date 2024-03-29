My Spanish Village Pleasant Hill – Preschool & Kindergarten School Announce “La Galeria” Program to Expose Students to Artists from Around the World

Pleasant Hill, California – My Spanish Village Pleasant Hill – Preschool & Kindergarten School, an award-winning full-time Spanish immersion school in California, is excited to announce its “La Galeria” program which will help expose students to new and well-known artists from around the world.

With the belief that art is a language that allows children to express and develop ideas and emotions while also being full of processes that help stimulate creativity and nurture the soul, My Spanish Village Pleasant Hill – Preschool & Kindergarten School’s “La Galeria” program is designed to expose children to artistic activity to increase neural connections in the brain while strengthening and exercising it through sounds, movements, colors, and sizes.

The process offers a significant benefit for children at very young age since their brains are maturing and highly sensitive to external stimuli. It can offer a wide range of benefits, such as stimulating both sides of the brain, increasing the capacity of memory, attention, and concentration, and helping develop reading skills and a heightened ability in maths and science.

Due to offering these pivotal advantages in child development, My Spanish Village Pleasant Hill – Preschool & Kindergarten School “La Galeria” program exposes students as young as 18 months to art in its preschool in Pleasant Hill. Exploring both new and well-known artists from all around the world every month, the new program empowers children to make their own art and artistic interpretations inspired by the artist’s work before having it displayed in an art gallery hosted by the school to show everything they have learned about the artist.

“As one of our new preschool programs, “La Galeria” has helped us to introduce so many artists to our students and, in the long run, expose our students to so many different cultures, historical figures, and stories about the days before our time and how talented people changed the world throughout art and creativity” said director and owner of My Spanish Village Pleasant Hill – Preschool & kindergarten school – Ita Perez. “Besides all of those amazing things our students learn through, art is also a way for kids to entertain themselves. They can learn to cope with different situations and, of course, fight anxiety, express their emotions through colors and shapes, and have the freedom to keep the final product or destroy it to build another one; that means art gives kids a kind of power according with their ages and in addition to helping develop observation and interpretation skills.”

My Spanish Village Pleasant Hill – Preschool & Kindergarten School invites parents interested in its “La Galeria” program or who have any questions about the admission process for its Pleasant Hill kindergarten or kindergarten school to fill out the convenient contact form on its website today.

About My Spanish Village Pleasant Hill – Preschool & Kindergarten School

My Spanish Village Pleasant Hill – Preschool & Kindergarten School was founded by Ita Perez in 2006 to provide families in Pleasant Hill, California, with a Preschool, Kindergarten, and Summer Camps Immersion Program with instruction in 100% Spanish and a daily age-appropriate curriculum. Focusing on providing a strong foundation for children to learn socially and academically, My Spanish Village Pleasant Hill – Preschool & Kindergarten School delivers specialist bilingual education, summer camps, and child care in Pleasant Hill with enthusiasm, energy, and a fun attitude.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/my-spanish-village-pleasant-hill—preschool–kindergarten-school-announce-la-galeria-program-to-expose-students-to-artists-from-around-the-world/

