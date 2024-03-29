Organic Textures and Shapes with Heritage Comprise Architessa’s Spring New Product Launch

Architessa - a comprehensive tile and stone company that works with homeowners, designers, architects, and more to find the perfect tile for every project. Architessa launches seven new tile series in March 2024 New Product Update. Shown left to right, top to bottom: Strand, La Terrazza, Slimwood, Terra, Kalip, Fanfare, Duna, Plisse.

Tile and stone brand, Architessa, introduces seven new tile series and updates to three existing lines

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tile and stone brand Architessa announces the launch of seven new product collections as part of their March New Product Update. Unique forms, shapes and dimensions tie these product selections together. From the fluted undulations of CALACATTA GOLD and CHABLIS marble, DUNA and PLISSSÉ terracotta to the linear stick mosaics of FANFARE – these collections embrace shapes that break free of the common field tile.

“Our new collection transcends traditional boundaries by seamlessly blending diverse dimensional shapes, captivating textures, and classic materials reimagined through innovative processing techniques,” says Shanta Peru, Product & Merchandising Manager at Architessa.

Other tile series in Architessa’s new product launch include the industrial-inspired STRAND porcelain which features exciting chevron field tiles with an industrial look. Descriptions of all launched series are listed below:

STRAND – Glazed Porcelain – STRAND translates the dynamic energy of city life into a tangible, artistic medium. This glazed porcelain comes in four colors: White, Ash, Clay and Coal.

LA TERRAZZA – Genuine Terrazzo – This authentic terrazzo tile is a masterpiece of design, featuring fine Italian marble embedded in a luxuriously honed cement body, offering a unique touch to any space.

TERRA – Terracotta – Crafted from natural clay and fired in a wood oven, these genuine terracotta tiles offer unique variations and add warm rustic charm. Ideal for historical renovations, new constructions, and suitable for wet and dry environments, they enhance any space with durability and vibrant color.

KALIP – Marble – KALIP is an exquisite collection of hand-cut, honed natural stone mosaics that bring the timeless allure of marble into your space. Celebrate the beauty of imperfection with KALIP's unique variations in size, adding character and charm to any application. Each piece is available in a palette of six captivating colors.

SLIMWOOD – Ceramic – These wood slat-look ceramic tiles, measuring 16x48, present an array of serene neutral tones ranging from cool white to warm honey blonde. With a unique 3D linear pattern, these oversized large format tiles are not only highly on-trend but easy to install, but with minimized grout lines, they blend seamlessly upon installation.

FANFARE – Glazed Porcelain – FANFARE is a collection of porcelain mosaics with a versatile array of designs, colors, and finishes - all evoking coastal charm. This collection uses fun shapes and cool colors to create fun spaces with texture and detail. Several of these fun mosaics have a crackle finish, which brings distinct texture and character to spaces.

DUNA – Terracotta – DUNA is a collection of glazed terracotta tiles with a soft, three-dimensional concave and convex shape resembling traditional clay Mediterranean shingles.

PLISSÉ – Terracotta – PLISSÉ is a premium glazed terracotta tile collection where modernity meets elegance.

To view more information about Architessa’s product releases, please visit https://architessa.com/pages/npu.