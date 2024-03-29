ADO Air Carbon: the Lightest Folding E-Bike is Set to Add Portability to Urban Mobility
Made with Carbon Fiber, ADO Air Carbon comes with Anti-theft GPS, BAFANG Motor, Carbon Belt, Torque Sensor, 100km Range and weights 12.5 kg.HONG KONG, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADO, at the forefront of sustainable urban transportation, proudly announces the upcoming pre-launch of the ADO Air Carbon on Indiegogo. This unique e-bike set combines two of its most innovative features: a lightweight carbon fiber frame and an advanced Anti-theft GPS system. Designed to offer extra portability, security, and performance, the Air Carbon is poised to become a companion for urban commuters.
ADO Air Carbon Unlocks The Portability and Security
The ADO Air Carbon e-bike is a testament to engineering excellence and a commitment to sustainable mobility. Weighing in at an ultra-light 12.5 KG but with 100KM long range, the Air Carbon is crafted from premium carbon fiber, both in its frame and front fork, ensuring unmatched durability and ease of transport. Its compact, 15-second folding design allows commuters to integrate cycling into their daily routines without compromising comfort.
Beyond its portability, the Air Carbon also enhances security with its integrated Anti-theft GPS system. The Smart Connect module allows owners to track their bike's location in real time and receive instant notifications through its Smart APP if their e-bike is moved or tampered with.
In collaboration with BAFANG, the Air Carbon offers an effortlessly smooth riding experience thanks to a sophisticated motor and torque sensor system that comes with a silent, maintenance-free carbon belt drive. With a range of up to 100 km on a single charge, it stands as the preferred choice for efficient, eco-friendly urban commuting.
Targeting the Future of Urban Mobility
"The Air Carbon is designed to meet the highest standards of urban commuting, providing a blend of style, performance, and convenience that caters to both daily commuters and occasional riders," states Mr. Sen, CEO of ADO. "Its lightness, combined with our Anti-theft GPS technology, ensures a riding experience that's both enjoyable and secure."
Be First: Subscribe on Indiegogo
Riders can subscribe for the Early May launch on ADO Air Carbon’s Indiegogo pre-launch page. By securing their spot today, they can become the first to experience the next-gen of urban commuting. They can help bring this innovative e-bike to the streets with their early support.
About ADO - Committed to Urban Mobility
ADO specializes in developing sustainable, innovative transportation solutions that complement the urban lifestyle. Our mission is to provide reliable, high-quality mobility options that make urban commuting easier, more efficient, and enjoyable.
For further information, please visit https://www.adoebike.com/
Vivian
ADO EBIKE
info@adoebike.com