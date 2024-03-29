Bee Charge EV Emerges as Leading Mobile EV Charging Provider
California Company Rescues Over 500 Stranded Electric Vehicles, Raises $5M to Expand Services NationwideBEVERLY HILLS, UNITED STATE, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bee Charge EV, a mobile electric vehicle charging company based in Beverly Hills, California, has quickly risen to become one of the top providers of emergency roadside charging solutions for EVs in the United States. Since its founding in 2021, the company has successfully rescued over 500 drivers whose electric vehicles ran out of battery power while on the road.
Currently operating a fleet of specialized tow trucks across 25 U.S. states, Bee Charge EV offers 24/7 emergency mobile charging services to stranded EV owners. The company prides itself on its reliability and commitment to ensuring no electric vehicle driver is ever left without a charge.
"Our mission is to raise the bar for EV charging assistance and infrastructure across America," said Bee Charge EV CEO and Founder Antony Okuribido. "With our team of mobile charging technicians, we aim to be the go-to solution for EV drivers in need of an emergency charge or scheduled charging appointment."
In addition to emergency roadside charging, Bee Charge EV provides scheduled mobile charging appointments as well as professional installation services for Level 2 and DC fast charging stations in homes, businesses, and multi-unit residential properties. The company has also developed its own line of proprietary mobile charging units manufactured in the United States.
Bee Charge EV's rapid expansion is being supported by $5 million in recently raised funding. This capital will allow the company to grow its mobile charging force and deploy additional emergency trucks into major electric vehicle markets like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Austin, and the San Francisco Bay Area.
As the automotive industry continues its transition towards electric vehicles, Bee Charge EV is positioning itself as a comprehensive electrification solution with its roadside assistance and charging infrastructure offerings. Those in need of the company's services can call 888-675-9555 or visit www.beechargedev.com.
