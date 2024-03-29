Manila Awakens with "The Ancient Prodigal," a Gripping One-Act Play
The ElleRaffe Theatre Company Presents "The Ancient Prodigal," a Thought-Provoking One-Act Play in ManilaMAKATI, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, March 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ElleRaffe theatre company is pleased to announce their upcoming production, "The Ancient Prodigal," a thought-provoking one-act play set to hit the stage at ArtePintura Gallery on April 6th and 7th.
Delving into Faith, Humanity, and Redemption
"The Ancient Prodigal" is more than just a theatrical experience; it promises to be an awakening. This psychological drama explores the complexities of faith, the depths of human nature, and the true cost of redemption. The play will challenge audiences to examine their long-held beliefs and explore how faith shapes their lives, sparking conversations that will continue long after the curtain falls.
Haunting Beauty Meets Powerful Storytelling
The production is further elevated by the hauntingly beautiful theme song, "The Awakened Soul," written and performed by Andrea Martin. This original piece adds another layer of depth to the experience, immersing audiences in the themes of the play.
A Collaboration of Creative Forces
The ElleRaffe is proud to partner with ArtePintura Gallery, a stunning venue that provides a great backdrop for this thought-provoking production. Additionally, iCanada Future Solutions Inc. joins the production as a co-producer, demonstrating their commitment to fostering the arts in Manila.
Stellar Cast Brings Script to Life
Seasoned actor Jamie Wilson takes on the iconic role of Jesus Christ, offering a fresh perspective on sacrifice. Opposite him, Zach Pracale, the renowned Mister Model Worldwide 2022, makes his captivating theatrical debut as Lucifer, igniting the stage with his portrayal of the eternal struggle between good and evil.
Directed by the visionary Manu Respall, known for his masterful storytelling and cinematic flair, "The Ancient Prodigal" promises to be a powerful and transcendent production.
Performance Details
Dates: April 6 & 7, 2024
Times: 3:00 PM & 6:00 PM (April 6) / 3:00 PM (April 7)
Location: ArtePintura Gallery (Unit 102 Mezzanine, 1460 San Marcelino St, corner Escoda St, Ermita, Manila, 1007 Metro Manila)
Ticket Information
Students: Php 700.00
Regular: Php 950.00
PWD/Senior: Php 770.00
Tickets can be purchased online at http://theancientprodigal.com/book-now/.
For Inquiries
Please contact Andrea Martin at marketing@theelleraffe.com or +63 9454379008.
Andrea Martin
The Elleraffe
+63 945 437 9008
marketing@theelleraffe.com
