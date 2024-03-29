Robina Flooring introduces a water-resistant and termite-proof laminate flooring line
Representatives from Robina Flooring Sdn Bhd factory visit Kosmos Vietnam's warehouse (Photo source: Kosmos Vietnam)
The cooperation between Kosmos Vietnam and Robina Flooring is a great chance for our consumers to be in touch with high quality, health-safety, and Vietnam climate-friendly laminate floorings.”HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In early 2023, Robina Flooring, a long-standing laminate flooring brand made an introduction to their latest product line, Robina Aqua laminate flooring. Featuring two of the best advantages, 10-day water resistance and 15 years of termite warranty, the latest product line challenges every limit of wood-made flooring products ever.
In the Vietnamese market, Robina brand in general, and Robina Aqua laminate flooring in particular, are distributed by a leading reputable distributor, Viet Nam Kosmos Joint Stock Company, or so-called “Kosmos Vietnam”.
So, Robina Aqua laminate flooring, what makes it special?
Right from the name, this laminate flooring is designed to withstand the effects of water. According to ISO 24335 (equal to EN13329), “a specified test method for the determination of thickness swelling of laminate floor-covering elements after a partial immersion in water.” - ISO, Robina Aqua is certified to achieve an 8% thickness swelling rate (while normally around 10-18%), maintaining stability during a long period of use.
Adding to the special features, the flooring product has been tested with the NALFA’s (North American Laminate Flooring Association) Surface Swelltest for 72 hours, preventing any forms of water penetration right from the surface.
In the Vietnamese market, besides the assurance from their manufacturer, Robina Aqua is also warranted by its distributor and representative, Viet Nam Kosmos JSC, or “Kosmos Vietnam”. The company is confidently providing a 10-day water-submerged warranty for their customers.
Moreover, the HDF coreboard is produced by the raw materials taken from tropical sustainable forests in Malaysia with naturally anti-termite species such as Meranti, Jelutong, Acacia, etc., creates an excellent termite-resistant advantage for the products. In addition, the “regular” 15-year termite warranty policy from Kosmos Vietnam also further affirms the superiority of this innovative product line.
If one of the biggest concerns of every family is products containing harmful chemicals, then Robina laminate flooring is certified to meet E1 certification for formaldehyde emission concentration, with a rate of 0.124mg/m3 < 0.1ppm, which is chemicals-free within every single floorboard.
Finally, an abrasion class of AC4 with a Vacuum Edge Protection System or VEPS is another great feature of Robina Aqua. This factor provides a high scratch-resistant and impact-resistant rate with a super-fit clicking system. Therefore, it is worry-free for heavy domestic or moderate commercial use areas when installing Robina Aqua laminate flooring.
Why did Robina Flooring decide to choose Kosmos Vietnam as their master distributor in the Vietnamese market?
As mentioned above, Robina Flooring is one of the biggest laminate flooring manufacturers in Asia, the factory was founded in 2000 in Mentakab, Pahang, Malaysia. They have been in the market for more than 20 years and are well known for their low thickness swelling rate as well as anti-termite flooring products.
Compared to Robina, Viet Nam Kosmos JSC may have a more modest operating time – 12 years since the company's establishment in 2012, however, 12 years of blooming business is a great achievement in the difficult economic context of recent years, especially after the covid-19 pandemic. Kosmos Vietnam currently has over 600 dealers across the country and keeps expanding the dealer system throughout 63 provinces and cities of Vietnam.
The strategic cooperation between Robina Flooring and Kosmos Vietnam has brought many benefits to both parties and their customers in Vietnam.
- Based on Kosmos Vietnam's dealer network, the Robina brand is further expanded throughout the country, beyond urban areas, reaching customers in rural areas of Vietnam.
- The country became one of the trend-leading countries, as this market was the first country to develop Robina Aqua laminate flooring, one of the important developments of Robina Flooring in recent years.
- With a guarantee of quality from both the manufacturer and distributor, Kosmos Vietnam, the customers’ rights are ensured with transparent warranties, dedicated customer services, and inviting before-sales and after-sales policies.
“The cooperation between Kosmos Vietnam and Robina Flooring Sdn Bhd (Malaysia) is a great chance for our consumers to be in touch with high quality, health-safety, and Vietnam climate-friendly laminate floorings.” – Mr. Hoi Tran Quang, CEO of Viet Nam Kosmos JSC.
Currently, finding and buying laminate flooring products is not difficult, but getting quality products with clear and transparent origin information is still causing a lot of controversy. In that context, Robina Aqua laminate flooring and the Robina brand still ensure and provide users with the best quality products, as well as Kosmos Vietnam promises to always put the trust of customers first, considering customer satisfaction as the company's motto.
