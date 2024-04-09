Otome game "Monomagia Cantabile" for PC crowdfunding has started
【Introduction】
From Friday, March 29, 2024 to Tuesday, April 30, 2024, Studio Sputnik will crowdfund the implementation of character voices for the Otome game "Monomagia Cantabile" for PC.
[Crowdfunding site URL ↓]
https://camp-fire.jp/projects/view/719692?utm_campaign=cp_po_share_c_msg_mypage_projects_show
[About the launch of the project]
The game was released in 2022 as an otome game for PC. This time, "Monomagia Cantabile ~To You of the First Star~" will be developed as a completed version of "Monomagia Cantabile" and will be released in 2025.
In this crowdfunding, we are aiming for character voices, full voices for individual routes. The target amount is $13,210.40.
[Schedule]
This crowdfunding campaign will run for 33 days from March 29, 2024 to April 30, 2024.
[About the work]
The main character, a girl named Hotaru, who is an ordinary high school student, is sent to another world [Eden] by the power of a mysterious playing card. In order to return to her original world, Hotaru embarks on a journey to the White Land with a young man named Jet ....... During the journey, the main character meets six young men. Faced with problems with various people and countries that arise in another world, and sometimes in love, the girl moves towards the fate imposed on her.
[Stretch Goal]
This time, a stretch goal after achieving the target amount is prepared.The final goal is $33,026.00, which is to translate the entire film into English.
■ Achieved a total of $16,513.00→ added scenarios and voice implementation for ED.
■ The total amount of support "$19,815.60" was achieved→ and all the voices of the main route were also implemented.Fully voiced.
■ The total amount of support$26,420.80→Nintendo Switch
■ The total amount of support$33,026.0」→The full text of the scenario has been translated into English.
【Recruitment】
This project is an all-or-nothing approach.
Official Site：https://game.mba-international.jp/monomagiacantabile/
X：https://twitter.com/mono_magia @mono_magia
sale：https://www.dlsite.com/girls/work/=/product_id/RJ410640.html
【Contact】
SAE YAMA
address：business@mba-international.jp
SAE YAMA
エム・ビー・エーインターナショナル株式会社
