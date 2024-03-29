The ProMedia Group of Tampa Corp Excels at Crestron Masters Event 2024 in Orlando

The ProMedia Group at Crestron Masters 2024 Orlando FL The ProMedia Group of Tampa Corp at Crestron Masters Event 2024 in Orlando The ProMedia Group Audio Visual Specialists

The ProMedia Group of Tampa Corp announces the achievement of three of its members have been invited to the Crestron Masters Event 2024 held in Orlando.

Invitations to the Crestron Masters Event is a testament to the caliber of talent we cultivate, It underscores our unwavering dedication to our clients with superior technology integration solutions.” — Ken Avis