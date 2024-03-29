The ProMedia Group of Tampa Corp Excels at Crestron Masters Event 2024 in Orlando
The ProMedia Group of Tampa Corp announces the achievement of three of its members have been invited to the Crestron Masters Event 2024 held in Orlando.
Invitations to the Crestron Masters Event is a testament to the caliber of talent we cultivate, It underscores our unwavering dedication to our clients with superior technology integration solutions.”TAMPA, FL, USA, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ProMedia Group of Tampa Corp, a leading provider of technology integration solutions, has once again demonstrated its commitment to excellence and innovation by securing three coveted invitations to the prestigious Crestron Masters Event 2024, held in Orlando. This remarkable achievement not only underscores The ProMedia Group’s dedication to professional development but also reaffirms its position as a trailblazer in the technology integration industry.
— Ken Avis
The Crestron Masters Event, renowned as the foremost gathering in the realm of technology integration, brings together the brightest minds and most skilled professionals to take part in exclusive Master Classes. Only Certified Crestron programmers, distinguished for their expertise and proficiency, are granted access to these classes. Master level programmers, such as those from The ProMedia Group, undergo rigorous training to stay abreast of the latest trends in products and programming, ensuring they are equipped with the knowledge necessary to deliver cutting-edge solutions to clients.
"Securing invitations to the Crestron Masters Event is a testament to the caliber of talent we cultivate at The ProMedia Group," remarked Ken Avis, CEO at The ProMedia Group of Tampa Corp. "It underscores our unwavering dedication to excellence and reinforces our commitment to providing our clients with superior technology integration solutions."
The Crestron Masters Event serves not only as a platform for individual recognition but also as a catalyst for advancing the collective expertise of organizations. By ensuring that its engineering and programming departments maintain Master level proficiency, The ProMedia Group of Tampa remains at the forefront of innovation, delivering solutions that are not only technologically advanced but also cost efficient due to quality designs and forethought. This dedication to continuous learning and professional development enables The ProMedia Group of Tampa to outshine its competitors and deliver unparalleled service to its clients.
At the Crestron Masters Event 2024, key insights were shared by Crestron's leadership team, emphasizing the importance of partnership and the evolving definition of modern work in the AV industry. Rich Sasson, in his keynote address, highlighted Crestron's focus on labs and the power of the modern workplace, underscoring the bi-directional learning experience at Masters.
Furthermore, Crestron unveiled its new online platform, Crestron Community, aimed at fostering collaboration and idea-sharing among industry professionals. The company also emphasized its commitment to nurturing the next generation of AV professionals through partnerships with organizations like AVIXA, CEDIA, and NSCA.
Chris Sgroe, Sr. Director of global training and technical documentation discussed Crestron's commitment to providing up-to-date knowledge and skills through its Technical Institute's strategy. Brad Hintze, Executive VP of Marketing, outlined Crestron's core strategies and emphasized the importance of equipping all rooms for modern work in hybrid working situations.
The ProMedia Group's participation in the Crestron Masters Event underscores its dedication to remaining at the forefront of industry trends and delivering innovative solutions to its clients. By investing in its team's proficiency, The ProMedia Group of Tamp Corp. ensures that its engineering and programming departments are equipped to meet the evolving needs of the technology integration landscape.
About ProMedia Group of Tampa Corp: ProMedia Group of Tampa Corp is a audiovisual company and a leading provider of technology integration solutions, specializing in audiovisual technology and video wall systems. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, ProMedia offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, ensuring seamless integration and optimal performance.
