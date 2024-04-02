Inaugural Breakforth Summit Houston 2024 “Worship & Healing Encounter” to debut in Houston April 7th
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In two weeks, citizens from across the city of Houston will spring into the new season with the official launching of a transformational faith-based praise, worship and healing experience that guarantees to bring full restoration, excitement and joy into the lives of many.
Pastors Dr. Andy Osakwe and Ndidi Osakwe will host the inaugural Breakforth Summit Houston 2024 “Worship & Healing Encounter” (Presented by AOMI and Mission USA) on Sunday, April 7th at the Power Center’s Jessie H. Jones Hall (12401 South Post Oak). The on-site event will be located inside of the Jesse H. Jones Ballroom and event doors will open promptly at 5 PM.
Join Pastors Dr. Andy Osakwe and Ndidi Oaskwe (who recently arrived into the city to meet with fellow faith based leaders) as they host this transformative healing encounter infused with soul-lifting worship from gospel music’s finest (led by international gospel star recording artist Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, Lakewood Church worship leader, Pastor Fiona Mellett, popular Houston-based worship leader and Pastor Dr. Ronke Adekosan, and recording artist, social media faith influencer Minister Melissa Bethea.
The Sunday evening celebration will feature a variety of well-known and emerging faith leaders and musical performances that will usher the audiences through prayer declarations, reading of scripture, praise and worship sessions, laying of hands, deliverance, and testimonials. Over fifty faith-based practitioners from around the world will be present to help orchestrate an experience that will deeply transform the lives of many from within. The event will present an opportunity for individuals from all walks of life and faith to join together in an environment that will spread love, encouragement and support for all of mankind. Complimentary child care is available for children between the ages of 4 and 10 years old.
Additionally, the Breakforth Summit Houston 2024 “Worship & Healing Encounter” will serve as an official launch pad and countdown for Pastors Andy and Ndidi’s official Houston church and ministry planting in continuation of their successful global ministry work. It is the hope and desire of the pastors to support communities to overcome adversities faced in life regularly. Dr. Andy Osakwe is the founder and overseer of the Summit Bible Church and president of Andrew Osakwe Ministries International.
Ultimately, it is the hope and desire of Dr. Andy to establish a worship and healing experience that speaks for itself. “It will be a phenomenal and highly impactful spiritual encounter that will result in restorative liberty and transformation, which will usher in a new season of fruitfulness and personal advancement for each person in attendance.”
To learn more about the Breakforth Summit 2024 registration and volunteer opportunities, please visit the official event website online at www.breakforthsummit.com/htx or to keep up with the latest updates from Dr. Andy and Ndidi Osakwe, please visit www.andrewosakweministries.org. For all social media updates on Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, X, Mixlr, Threads and TikTok, visit at Dr. Andy Osakwe (@DrAndyOsakwe).
Ivy Okoro
Pastors Dr. Andy Osakwe and Ndidi Osakwe will host the inaugural Breakforth Summit Houston 2024 “Worship & Healing Encounter” (Presented by AOMI and Mission USA) on Sunday, April 7th at the Power Center’s Jessie H. Jones Hall (12401 South Post Oak). The on-site event will be located inside of the Jesse H. Jones Ballroom and event doors will open promptly at 5 PM.
Join Pastors Dr. Andy Osakwe and Ndidi Oaskwe (who recently arrived into the city to meet with fellow faith based leaders) as they host this transformative healing encounter infused with soul-lifting worship from gospel music’s finest (led by international gospel star recording artist Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, Lakewood Church worship leader, Pastor Fiona Mellett, popular Houston-based worship leader and Pastor Dr. Ronke Adekosan, and recording artist, social media faith influencer Minister Melissa Bethea.
The Sunday evening celebration will feature a variety of well-known and emerging faith leaders and musical performances that will usher the audiences through prayer declarations, reading of scripture, praise and worship sessions, laying of hands, deliverance, and testimonials. Over fifty faith-based practitioners from around the world will be present to help orchestrate an experience that will deeply transform the lives of many from within. The event will present an opportunity for individuals from all walks of life and faith to join together in an environment that will spread love, encouragement and support for all of mankind. Complimentary child care is available for children between the ages of 4 and 10 years old.
Additionally, the Breakforth Summit Houston 2024 “Worship & Healing Encounter” will serve as an official launch pad and countdown for Pastors Andy and Ndidi’s official Houston church and ministry planting in continuation of their successful global ministry work. It is the hope and desire of the pastors to support communities to overcome adversities faced in life regularly. Dr. Andy Osakwe is the founder and overseer of the Summit Bible Church and president of Andrew Osakwe Ministries International.
Ultimately, it is the hope and desire of Dr. Andy to establish a worship and healing experience that speaks for itself. “It will be a phenomenal and highly impactful spiritual encounter that will result in restorative liberty and transformation, which will usher in a new season of fruitfulness and personal advancement for each person in attendance.”
To learn more about the Breakforth Summit 2024 registration and volunteer opportunities, please visit the official event website online at www.breakforthsummit.com/htx or to keep up with the latest updates from Dr. Andy and Ndidi Osakwe, please visit www.andrewosakweministries.org. For all social media updates on Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, X, Mixlr, Threads and TikTok, visit at Dr. Andy Osakwe (@DrAndyOsakwe).
Ivy Okoro
Evomah Communications
+1 8325104489
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram