Reconnect the Body & Mind This Summer at Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway
EINPresswire.com/ -- With spring and summer seen as some as times for rebirth and renewal, particularly after a record-breaking winter season across North America, many may be looking to start working on one's health and well-being.
This spring and summer, travelers looking for a refreshing dose of health and wellness should consider Puerto Vallarta's Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway. Puerto Vallarta is already primed for a rejuvenating getaway, thanks to its year-round warm and sunny weather, the beautifully blue waters of the Bahía de Banderas, and the adults-only Villa Premiere, is an ideal property to disconnect in an intimate and relaxion paradise, while providing easy access to the city of Puerto Vallarta. Villa Premiere, named one of the best all-inclusive adults-only resorts in Mexico by Travel + Leisure, is where the wellness journey begins.
Upon arrival at Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway patrons are greeted with a relaxing five-minute anti-stress massage as a way to usher them from travel to vacation mode.
Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway believes in a life of balance, which is why wellness is one of its top priorities, starting with the Serena Spa. A team of therapists uses holistic concepts to create a menu of body treatments, including massage, hydrotherapy, facials, relaxation activities, and workshops. Renewal begins here with detoxifying steam or sauna, followed by an invigorating treatment, and finishes with a signature pampering experience at the salon.
Guests can further personalize their wellness experience in the rooms, too, with a menu of customizable pillows and aromatherapy. An aromatherapy menu completes the experience, adding a relaxing and rejuvenating scent to the room. Choose from Amber & Ginger, Vanilla of Mexico, Velvet Roses, Lavender Fields, Green Tea & Orchid, and Queen Anne's Lace Blossom.
In addition to pampering and relaxation, Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway offers many ways for its guests to stay active. Guests can sign up for daily yoga sessions held on the beach, or for paddle boards to enjoy an invigorating paddle session out on the Bahía de Banderas. A 24-hour fitness center features cardio equipment, resistance, and strength training machines.
Wellness in 2024 is all about balance, which leaves plenty of room to indulge, enjoy, and have fun. An important part of this balance the property tries to provide is gastronomy. According to Agustin Fragoso, GM, there are three gourmet restaurants offering exclusive fine dining options in the property, "from the root flavors of traditional Mexican to haute international cuisine. Whether it's under the oversized palapa at La Ceiba, enjoying ocean views and fresh, light cuisine, tucking into elegant gourmet cuisine at La Corona, or savoring the romantic atmosphere at Murales, there is a dining experience for every mood. Guests can also unwind at the resort's two pools and explore the menu of creative cocktails and mocktails from the Pool Bar."
What sets Villa Premiere apart from other resorts in Puerto Vallarta is its proximity to the destination’s downtown. Located feet away from the Malecon, guests can easly access the destination’s restaurants, cobblestone streets, art, and culture. Wander the many shops and galleries, browse the beautiful art sculptures that line the shoreline, and have a front-row seat for the most popular sunsets on Mexico’s Pacific Coast.
"Ultimately, there is never a wrong time to prioritize health and wellness. But emerging from a long and cold winter is one of the best times to hit reset" said Fragoso. "More than ever before, wellness is about so much more than being healthy. It’s about balance, about living with intention and enjoying with passion and purpose. This is the foundation of Villa Premiere and embodies the experience it provides for its guests."
Gustavo A Rivas-Solis
