NGL Introduces NGL Pro: A Subscription for an Enhanced In-App Experience
The new subscription is priced at $6.99, offering various benefits and exclusive features to NGL Pro subscribers.VENICE BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGL, the popular anonymous messaging app, has announced the launch of NGL Pro, a subscription service within the app that offers exclusive features and benefits for users. This new offering is designed to provide an even more engaging and personalized experience for those who want to take their NGL experience to the next level.
With NGL Pro, users can enjoy a range of enhanced features, including:
- Detailed hints about message senders
- Exclusive access to subscriber-only link games
- Early access to in-app events and promotions
NGL Pro is available now for a weekly subscription fee, and users can easily upgrade their account within the app or through their iPhone's "Settings" app. The subscription can be cancelled from the "Settings" app on iPhone or from the Google Play Store on Android.
The subscription comes at a pivotal time for the app, as it experiences a massive resurgence of popularity, similar to its #1 reign on the App Store in the summer of 2022.
To learn more about NGL Pro and its features, visit the NGL website.
About NGL:
NGL is a fresh take on Q&A; the app provides a safe space for users to be their authentic selves, without the unrealistic expectations of traditional social media. NGL launched on November 7th, 2021, hailed from a small group of friends in Venice Beach, California. NGL’s founders saw the state of social media and its detachment from reality, and they wanted to make a change… so they did! NGL first went #1 on the App Store in the summer of 2022, and since then, it’s helped more than 200 million users to be their authentic selves online.
