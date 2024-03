DatamanUSA Seeks Proficient IT Experts for Positions Across the State of California DatamanUSA currently has vacancies available across a wide range of IT domains.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DatamanUSA is actively recruiting skilled IT professionals to join its dynamic team and assist various state agencies across California like County of Santa Clara, County of San Bernadino, Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety, Judicial Council of California, CALPERS, Los Angeles Police Department, Superior Court of California, Orange County Transportation Authority. With local offices in San Francisco and Los Angeles, DatamanUSA is supporting both Northern and Southern California.

With opportunities spanning key cities including, Los Angeles , San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Sacramento, Long Beach, Oakland, Bakersfield, Santa Ana, Santa Clarita, San Bernadino, Dataman offers rewarding roles for IT professionals seeking to make a significant impact. Joining Dataman’s team provides professionals with the opportunity to contribute their expertise to vital projects and initiatives, while also gaining valuable experience in the public sector.

Dataman is looking for professionals for the following job positions:

• .NET Application Developer in San Jose, CA

• HCM Project Manager in San Bernardino, CA

• Help Desk Support in Los Angeles, CA

• Senior Software Developer /Linux Migration in San Bernardino, CA

• Oracle Database Administrator in Los Angeles, CA

To know about the positions in detail, kindly reach out to DatamanUSA's account manager Alok, Alok@DatamanUSA.com.

In addition to the positions outlined above, Dataman has openings in the following areas:

1. Application Support

• Application Programmer

• Senior Application Programmer

• Application Administrator

• Senior Application Administrator

• Application Database Administrator

• System Database Administrator

• Application Architect

• Business Intelligence Developer

• ETL Developer

• Data Conversion Specialist

• Application Program Manager/Specialist

• Graphics Designer

2. Data Analysis

• Data Storyteller

• Data Analyst

• Data Architect

• Data Scientist

• Data Engineer

• Data Program Manager/Specialist

3. Technical Support

• End User Technical Support Analyst

• Senior End User Technical Support Analyst

• End User Technical Support Technician

• Senior End User Technical Support Technician

• Data Center Technical Support Analyst

• Senior Data Center Technical Support Analyst

• Data and Reporting Analyst

• Senior Data and Reporting Analyst

• Systems Administrator

• Senior Systems Administrator

• Server Administrator

• Technical Writer

• Network Engineer

• Senior Network Engineer

• Network Security Engineer

• Senior Network Security Engineer

• Disaster Recovery Support Specialist

• Technical Program Manager/Specialist

4. Support Services

• Administrative Assistant

• Business Analyst

• Audit Services Staff Auditor

• Documentation Specialist

• RIM System Analyst and Developer

• IT Tester

• Trainer

• Support Services Program Manager/Specialist

• Scrum Master

5. Information Security

• Information Security Analyst

• Senior Information Security Analyst

• Information Security Engineer

• Senior Information Security Engineer

• Senior Penetration Tester

• Information Security Compliance Analyst

• Information Security Compliance Officer

• InfoSec Program Manager/Specialist

6. Geographic Information System (GIS)

• GIS Technician

• GIS Data Architect/Analyst

• GIS Program Manager/Specialist

• GIS Configuration Engineer

Apply now to become part of DatamanUSA's mission to drive innovation and excellence in IT services for state agencies across California.

In the words of Mrs. Nidhi Saxena, CEO of DatamanUSA: "Dataman has been supporting multiple organizations in the State of California, making it a priority region for us. Our resources are currently deployed in locations that include Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Santa Ana, Sacramento, and Santa Clara."

About DatamanUSA

Founded in 2000, DatamanUSA, LLC is a leader in providing comprehensive On-Call IT Services, including Project Management, Software Development, Integration, Management Consulting, Managed Services and Technical Staffing for commercial and government organizations. Over the last 23 years, over 5000 Dataman associates have aided our clients in deploying successful IT consulting and staffing services. Dataman has expertise in attracting, recruiting and retaining qualified consultants. We use our proven and proactive approaches, processes and tools, practiced for 23 years, to provide staff with the required skills.

To know more about DatamanUSA, click here.

To apply for temp jobs, visit DatamanTemps Job page.