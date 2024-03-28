Prince Michel Winery Introduces New Winemaker to Lead A New Era
Winemaker Bryan Jones Takes the Helm at Prince Michel Winery in Virginia
Winemaker Bryan Jones is bringing new wines to our business to give our customers new wines to enjoy and share.”CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia wineries are gaining national and international attention, including The Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards honoring the nearby Charlottesville area’s Monticello AVA in 2023 with the designation of Wine Region of the Year.
Prince Michel Winery is a woman-owned winery in Leon, Virginia. in the heart of beautiful wine country. It was founded in 1982 by French entrepreneurs Jean and Sylviane DeLuc. Current owner Kristin Easter bought the already well-established winery and has maintained its standard of excellence for nearly two decades. The 70-acre property includes a winemaking facility, a tasting room and brewpub as well as guesthouses where you can sleep with a view of the grapevines. The lovely property also hosts vineyard weddings. The new team includes award-winning winemaker Bryan Jones. The team at Prince Michel Vineyards & Winery is excited about his vision and leadership. “2024 is Prince Michel’s primary year of growth,” CEO Reo Hatfield said. “Bryan [Jones] is bringing 20 years of experience, leadership, confidence and award-winning talents as we have always had and want to continue. He is bringing new wines to our business to give our customers new wines to enjoy and share.”
Bryan Jones, new winemaker at Prince Michel Winery in Virginia, has a background in chemistry. "My love for wine started in the 90s. I went to visit a friend in Missouri, and we used to hop in the jeep, pack lunch, and start hitting the wineries. I fell in love with sitting outside and having a nice picnic with some wine looking over the river basin in Missouri."
Jones considers winemaking to be the perfect combination of science and art. Understanding your medium is very important. For instance, he shared, if you’re going to paint with watercolor, you’re not just going to lay brush to paper and expect things to go well. Unless you know the medium and you know how to guide the medium to paint the picture you’re trying to paint. Wine in this instance is like the paint. And when you blend it together, you guide it, and you’re trying to paint a picture. The more variety that you have, for instance, having stainless-aged wines along with barrel-aged wines, different toasting levels on the barrel, different wood, you create variety. And by creating all that variety, like we do at Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery, you’re giving yourself more colors to work with.
