Learn And Play® Montessori School Announces Updated Hercules Page for Daycare, Preschool, and Kindergarten
Learn And Play® Montessori School is proud to announce further updates to its online information for Hercules, California.
We are so excited about our new Hercules campus, and are announcing key online resources to help parents and guardians.”HERCULES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn And Play® Montessori School, a top-rated provider of early childhood education at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/, is proud to announce new online information for its forthcoming Hercules campus. With the successful opening of its Sunnyvale campus behind it, the company is upgrading the online information as it plans its new campus in Hercules.
— Kiral Grewal
“We are so excited about our new Hercules campus, and are announcing key online resources to help parents and guardians,” explained Kiral Grewal, Co-Founder of Learn And Play® Montessori School. “Our unique fusion of the Montessori methodology with a focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) is made to order for parents who want the best for their kids,” she continued.
People who would like to learn more about the Hercules campus can visit the newly upgraded campus page at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/hercules/. At the newly upgraded information page, parents can learn more about the Hercules, California, daycare, childcare, and preschool options being built out. Parents can now put themselves on the waitlist for the campus, as well as reach out for a campus tour and/or open house once the campus is open.
The curriculum seeks to combine the best in the Montessori method with the best in modern, STEM-oriented subject areas (science, technology, engineering, and math). Parents who would like to learn more by age can visit age-focused informational pages such as daycare (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/daycare/), preschool (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/preschool/), and kindergarten (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/kindergarten/).
BRINGING QUALITY EARLY EDUCATION TO HERCULES, CA
Here is background on this release. The forthcoming launch of the new program in Hercules, California, is designed to cater to parents seeking a harmonious fusion of Montessori education and STEM enrichment for their children. Despite Hercules not being immediately associated with the technological hub of "Silicon Valley," it remains an integral part of the San Francisco Bay Area, renowned globally for its emphasis on technological innovation and future-oriented mindset. Through this pioneering new campus, Learn and Play Montessori Schools hopes to harness the power of Montessori education to nurture the next generation of engineers, scientists, and knowledge workers. Indeed, the forthcoming Hercules program underscores the enduring relevance of Montessori education in shaping the leaders of tomorrow. In today's swiftly evolving landscape, where technological innovation serves as the cornerstone of progress, the Montessori approach offers a comprehensive foundation for cultivating crucial skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, and adaptability. Everyone interested in the future, and especially those with young children are encouraged to visit and view the new online information today.
ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY® MONTESSORI SCHOOL
Learn And Play® Montessori School (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/ is an early childhood education company focused on expanding its Montessori + STEM™ preschools and curriculum. Founded in 2008, the mission at Learn And Play® Montessori School is to inspire children to become self-confident and motivated individuals, providing opportunities for each child to reach their highest potential. Offerings include daycare, childcare, preschool, PreK, TK, kindergarten and after-school education in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, California, with a passion for combining Montessori + STEM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).
Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here