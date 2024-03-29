Irvinei Announces Launch Date for AI-Powered Touch Screen Doorbell
EINPresswire.com/ -- Irvinei, the innovator in smart home technology, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch date for its AI-Powered TouchScreen Doorbell. The product is set to debut on Kickstarter on April 9th, 2024, commencing at 6 AM PST.
It is available at an introductory offer of $249, a significant discount from its retail value of $512, backers will also receive a complimentary 6-month premium subscription. This offer will be available for a limited 24-hour period, ensuring early buyers avail this opportunity.
Objectives of Irvinei DoorBell
It is a smart home assistant with Security, Comfort, and Style. With AI algorithms, it mines social media to offer insights on guests. It helps to stay connected with guests via video, audio, or messages. Irvinei's HD camera ensures crystal-clear visuals day or night. It seamlessly controls home systems with integrated smart devices. It customizes experience with personalized themes. Irvinei: the future of smart homes.
🔗 Check out our pre-launch page on Kickstarter
"This Kickstarter pre-launch is not merely about introducing a product; it is about inviting our community to be part of a Smart living evolution. Irvinei sets the stage for a smarter, more secure future," says Khurram Hussain, CEO of Irvinei.
About Irvinei
Irvinei AI Powered Touchscreen Doorbell stands at the forefront of smart home technology, dedicated to enhancing the way individuals interact with their homes and experience their living spaces in a modern way.
Khurram Hussain
