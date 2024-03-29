Billion-Dollar Cyber Guardian: Cyber Matrix Tech Launches Maiden Investment Round
Pardon Mukoyi, Founder and chief executive officer of Cyber Matrix Tech.Photographer: Anold Williams/African Tech Research
African Billion-Dollar Cyber Guardian: Cyber Matrix Tech Launches Maiden Investment RoundSANDTON, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking move that cements its status as a major AI cybersecurity startup in Africa, Cyber Matrix Tech has officially launched its first-ever investment round. The company, renowned for safeguarding the digital fortresses of Fortune 500 giants and leading organizations globally, continues to redefine industry standards with its innovative approach to cybersecurity.
At the helm of Cyber Matrix Tech stands Pardon Mukoyi, a 25-year-old Zimbabwean multi-award-winning hacker, AI developer, and innovator. Pardon has spearheaded numerous groundbreaking AI projects and startups across Africa, including groundbreaking ventures in diagnostics such as Covid-19 and pioneering Precision Agriculture through Re-Basket, a major startup in the African continent.
One of Cyber Matrix Tech's standout achievements under Pardon's leadership is pioneering Bug Bounty training in Africa back in 2018. This initiative led to the development of the highly acclaimed "7 Million in Bounties Master Class," a proof-of-concept-based course leveraging real-world scenarios amounting to over $7 million in discovered bounties by Cyber Matrix hackers.
"We are a preeminent African cybersecurity behemoth, renowned for our exceptional proficiency in penetrating and exploiting even the most fortified systems on earth with ease, a task we undertake with aplomb as part of our daily routine," remarks Mukoyi Pardon, reflecting Cyber Matrix Tech's ethos of excellence and innovation.
The maiden investment round signifies a new chapter in Cyber Matrix Tech's journey, empowering the company to further enhance its AI-driven cybersecurity solutions and expand its reach across industries. Investors, recognizing Cyber Matrix Tech's unparalleled expertise and transformative impact, have shown strong support for the company's mission to revolutionize cybersecurity resilience in Africa and beyond.
Cyber Matrix Tech's pioneering spirit, coupled with Mukoyi Pardon's visionary leadership, continues to position the company at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation. As the company ventures into this new phase of growth, industry observers anticipate a wave of transformative solutions that will redefine cybersecurity paradigms globally.
In an ever-evolving digital landscape, Cyber Matrix Tech remains a beacon of trust, resilience, and groundbreaking innovation, setting the standard for AI cybersecurity startups worldwide.
Public Relations
Cyber Matrix Tech
+27 79 073 5348
info@cybermatrixtech.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram