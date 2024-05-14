Brides Say “I Do” to Wedding Wellness Packages at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

Trellis Spa, the largest luxury spa in Texas is the perfect place to enjoy treatments with bridesmaids prior to wedding festivities. Recharge after the big day with the Ultimate Detox body treatment featuring a detox algae body wrap with high levels of mineral salts and vitamins. The first of its kind in Texas, The Covery services include Infrared Salt Sauna and Red Light Therapy.

With the addition of The Covery studio, The Houstonian introduces restorative wellness packages for couples to feel healthiest before or after their big day.

Brides, grooms, and their families can stay on-site and find everything they need to physically and mentally de-stress and be ready for their special day.” — Director of Marketing Seliece Womble