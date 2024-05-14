Brides Say “I Do” to Wedding Wellness Packages at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa
Trellis Spa, the largest luxury spa in Texas is the perfect place to enjoy treatments with bridesmaids prior to wedding festivities.
Recharge after the big day with the Ultimate Detox body treatment featuring a detox algae body wrap with high levels of mineral salts and vitamins.
With the addition of The Covery studio, The Houstonian introduces restorative wellness packages for couples to feel healthiest before or after their big day.
Brides, grooms, and their families can stay on-site and find everything they need to physically and mentally de-stress and be ready for their special day.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In addition to being one of Houston’s top luxury wedding destinations, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is now offering couples, their bridal parties, and guests on-site Wedding Wellness packages dedicated to health, beauty, deep relaxation, and recovery at Trellis Spa and The Covery by the Houstonian.
The property recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and The Covery was constructed inside the Houstonian Club as an immersive wellness studio, focusing on preventative and restorative therapies which are overseen by a professional medical staff. The first of its kind in Texas, The Covery services include Infrared Salt Sauna, Red Light Therapy, Cryotherapy, Therabody Compression, Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatments, Cryo-Facial and Cryo-Slimming, Pulsed Electro-Magnetic Field (PEMF), and other therapies. A brief telehealth visit and consultation with a registered nurse is required for some therapies.
Before the Big Day Package
Stressed brides and their besties can escape for pampering with a 50-minute Trellis Custom Massage tailored to fit individual needs, followed by the Trellis Signature Pedicure. The pedicure features a sensory experience from four Natura Bissé Aromatherapy oils, a scrub for skin renewal, and a deep hydrating mask, massage, and choice of polish.
After the Big Day Package
This package is a great way to recharge after the big day. It includes an Ultimate Detox Body Treatment featuring a detox algae body wrap at Trellis Spa with high levels of mineral salts and vitamins to replenish dull skin followed by a customized massage for relaxation.
“Brides, grooms, and their families can stay on-site and find everything they need to physically and mentally de-stress and be ready for their special day,” says Director of Marketing Seliece Womble. “The Covery is a big draw because it provides a variety of therapies, supervised by knowledgeable medical personnel, who walk you through what your body needs. Wedding parties love it because for most people the health benefits are immediate, and everyone enjoys the process together.”
Trellis Spa
A wedding celebration at The Houstonian wouldn't be complete without a day at the largest luxury spa in Texas. Trellis Spa is a full-service spa, nail, and hair salon featuring co-ed spa pools and full-day spa experiences. Those looking to elevate their day at the spa can add a single or double cabana overlooking the Trellis Soaking Pools & Garden for 4-12 guests. These semi-private poolside spaces have plush seating, ceiling fans, and privacy curtains. Full- and half-day rentals include a complimentary bottle of prosecco, water, a shared appetizer plate, Coola Sunscreen, Natura Bissé C+C Vitamin Splash Spray, and convenient food and beverage service.
Additional Wellness with No Resort Fees
Those wanting to immerse themselves in everything The Houstonian offers can enjoy the fitness amenities and pools; all with no resort fees. Registered hotel guests have complimentary access to the award-winning and exclusive Houstonian Club. The facility offers more than 180 group exercise classes each week, over 300 pieces of exercise equipment, and three temperature-controlled resort-style pools, ensuring there is something for every age and fitness level to enjoy.
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is located at 111 North Post Oak Lane in Houston, Texas. The hotel, Trellis Spa, the Houstonian Club, and The Covery wellness studio are on-site at the 27-acre resort. Reservations and information about Wedding Wellness packages may be obtained by calling Trellis Spa at 713-685-6790 or found online at Wedding Wellness Packages.
