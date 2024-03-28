InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Postpartum Undergarments to Offer Ample Body Support for New Mothers
Kia X. of Brooklyn Park, MN is the creator of the Puerperal, a 3-in-1 disposable form-fitting undergarment for post-partum mothers to wear after childbirth. New mothers may experience heavy bleeding for up to eight (8) weeks following the birth of her child. The garment is disposable and features a high brief style with a thick absorbent pad to prevent leaks. The absorbent pad is designed to absorb fluids, along with two adhesive wings wrapping around the abdominal section to hold and support the entire abdominal area including loose skin around the stomach post-childbirth. The back section can feature a light elastic for additional comfort. Further, the material under the supportive wings is made using a mesh material for keeping the wearer cool.
The sewn-in pad features a quick-absorbing polymer that offers comfortable support and stability for an active lifestyle. Puerperal allows the users to pull on and take off pants similarly to wearing standard undergarments while also boosting confidence. The pad enables women to wear standard clothing without worry of leaks and/or stains occurring. The padding may be available in various thicknesses from heavy to light bleeding. The pad also includes a blue/green wet strip on the bottom section to warn the new mother of potential overflow. The garment, overall, features a taller waistline to support the entire abdominal area while still allowing for pants to be pulled on and off in a normal manner. The garment offers much-needed support and comfort for post-childbirth mothers. The undergarments may be available in small, medium, large, and XL sizes. Postpartum mothers can utilize these lightweight and formfitting garments as an alternative to standard absorbent undergarments, eliminating the need to wear maternity belts, separate post-partum pads, or unsupportive undergarments.
Puerperal refers to the period immediately following childbirth, often referred to as the postpartum period. It typically lasts around six weeks, during which the mother's body undergoes various physiological changes as it returns to its pre-pregnancy state. During the puerperal period, the mother experiences physical and emotional adjustments as her body recovers from the stresses of pregnancy and childbirth. It is important for new mothers to receive adequate postpartum care, including monitoring for any complications, managing pain and discomfort, addressing emotional well-being, and providing support for breastfeeding and infant care.
Managing the difficulties of puerperal includes wearing different, absorbent undergarments to help better support the body around the stomach and waist. Standard maternity and pregnancy undergarments are usually made from soft, stretchy materials that provide gentle support and coverage. They often have built-in compression panels or bands to help with abdominal muscle recovery and provide a slimming effect. These types of garments can be bulky and incredibly uncomfortable to wear. They may also not offer enough absorption and lead to embarrassing leaks and stains. The Puerperal undergarments offer a much more effective and versatile undergarment that would significantly expand any manufacturer’s product line.
Kia was issued her Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Puerperal product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Puerperal can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
