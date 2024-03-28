High Resolution Immune Profiling Assay Characterizes the Antibody Response to Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
GOLETA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a study published in Frontiers in Immunology, researchers at Moderna Inc. and Serimmune characterized the antibody response profiles to SARS-CoV-2 messenger RNA (mRNA) based vaccines. This study uncovered the primary epitopes at both the primary two-dose immunization of mRNA-1273 vaccine and booster doses of mRNA-1273 or a variant-updated vaccines >6 months in clinical trial patients.
“In our collaboration with Moderna, our SERA antibody profiling platform was able to identify key spike-specific epitopes targeted by antibodies induced by mRNA-1273 primary and variant-updated booster vaccinations. Notably, epitope identify changed after booster vaccination in some subjects with four evolved Spike epitopes observed, and the strength of antibody responses after boosting differed by exact vaccine formulation.” said John Shon, CTO of Serimmune.
“This study clearly demonstrated the power of utilizing the SERA platform to study the specific immune response in patient samples over time. Additionally, the high resolving power of the SERA assay was able to demonstrate different epitope profiles elicited by vaccination as well as uncover differences in immune response between the different vaccine formulations, which would not be possible to uncover with a conventional ELISA assay” said Malek Faham, CEO of Serimmune.
Original Research article:
“Profiling antibody epitopes induced by mRNA-1273 vaccination and boosters”
Front. Immunol., 17 March 2024, Sec. Vaccines and Molecular Therapeutics Volume 15 - 2024
Article Link: https://doi.org/10.3389/fimmu.2024.1285278
About Serimmune
Serimmune is a leader in understanding antibody repertoire and is focused on identifying and exploiting the universe of relationships between antibodies and antigens. The company’s Serum Epitope Repertoire Analysis (SERA) technology platform applies bacterial display peptide libraries, next generation sequencing, machine learning and custom bioinformatics to reveal the many diverse antigens stimulating immunity. Serimmune’s human immunity map is a growing database that can be interrogated to uncover disease information for the development of multiplex diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics. The company was founded in 2014 and is backed by investors such as Illumina Ventures, LabCorp, and Merck.
For more information visit www.serimmune.com
Abe Couse
