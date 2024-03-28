Cairn Therapeutics to Present at MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Investor Conference
WILMINGTON, DE, USA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cairn Therapeutics, Inc., (“Cairn” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company developing highly targeted medications for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will present an update on the company’s flagship product, CT-262, at the MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Investor Conference. Cairn’s CEO, W. Scott Evangelista and COO, Tom Fritz, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the conference being held at the Cooley offices in New York City on April 3-4, 2024. For more information about the conference, see here.
About Cairn Therapeutics
Cairn Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company with a mission to help patients beat cancer. Founded in 2016, Cairn is developing its lead candidate, CT-262, a first-in-its-class treatment for solid and hematological tumors. Cairn holds the exclusive worldwide license to CT-262, which was invented at Scripps Research Institute using unique medicinal chemistry to create a highly potent DNA alkylating agent that preferentially activates in cancer cells. In vitro and in vivo animal oncology studies have shown CT-262 to produce markedly better efficacy and safety results compared to current first-line therapies in these nonclinical models, and highlight the potential to replace these compounds in a broad array of cancers. Cairn intends to file an IND and begin First-in-Human trials this year. For more information, visit www.cairntherapeutics.com.
Sutton Faller
