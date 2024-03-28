Charlottesville, VA A Top Location for Raising A Family
Results of parent voting for annual Family Favorite Awards released in 2024 Go-To Guide
Having raised my own family in Charlottesville I can personally attest to the incredible opportunities my kids have had in the local schools - it truly is a wonderful community”CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CharlottesvilleFamily Ultimate Go-To Guide was released this week, marking the 15th year the Virginia guide for families has been published. The popular annual Guide is a comprehensive resource for families and newcomers alike. This fantastic directory is packed with useful information that families like to keep at their fingertips, including Charlottesville event highlights, summer camps, emergency services and amazing resources for those who are new to the area, over 100 Virginia daytrip ideas, home care checklists, family-friendly hiking information, car seat safety tips, school guides and so much more.
— Jennifer Bryerton, Editor-in-Chief
Charlottesville, Virginia is one of the best places to raise a family in the United States. With exceptional public schools, the University of Virginia and more private schools per capita than any other small city, the educational opportunities are exceptional. The natural beauty of the land, two world-class hospitals, a thriving arts scene, a very strong employment market and proximity to Richmond, Washington DC and the Atlantic coastline make this a highly desirable place to raise a family.
This year’s Go-To Guide also features the 2023 Family Favorite Award Winners. Parents can see the best of the best of everything from home and health professionals to tutors and schools, to local shops, restaurants and attractions. Charlottesville is a top place for families to live.
“We are thrilled to once again release our annual Go-To Guide,” says Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Jennifer Bryerton. “As a mom, I appreciate having such helpful local information easily accessible in one place. A very special thank you to our wonderful community partners and loyal readers who continue to support our efforts to promote all things local! Having raised my family in Charlottesville I can personally attest to the incredible opportunities my kids have had in the local schools - it truly has been a wonderful community to help them get their start in life.”
Town & country living at its best. CharlottesvilleFamily Life & Home is an award-winning quarterly magazine dedicated to serving families in Virginia’s Charlottesville-Albemarle area with engaging feature stories on parenting, education, health and recreation as well as useful resources designed to help “Make Parenting Easier & Growing Up Fun.”
jennifer Bryerton
Ivy Life & Style Media
+ +1 4349844713
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram