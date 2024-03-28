Buckeye OZ Fund and United Tiny Homes Forge Innovative OZ Developments in Arizona

The sunset and the cactus are the 2 most beautiful creations in Arizona, building communities in this beautiful area is amazing. The UTH Santa Fe model, AAA+ Fire rated stucco and a western look and feel is perfect for Arizona Tiny Home Communities The future of tiny homes is in Arizona

GOODYEAR, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buckeye OZ Fund (BOZF) and United Tiny Homes (UTH) are proud to announce their groundbreaking collaboration on the eve of UTH's newest model launch. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the realm of sustainable housing solutions, combining BOZF's visionary investment approach with UTH's pioneering expertise in custom tiny house manufacturing.Located in Goodyear, Arizona, United Tiny Homes has been revolutionizing the housing industry since its inception in 2021. Specializing in crafting bespoke tiny homes tailored to individual needs, UTH has garnered acclaim for its commitment to quality craftsmanship and innovative design. Now, with the unveiling of their latest creation, the Santa Fe model, UTH is set to redefine the concept of luxury living in compact spaces with upscale quality, AAA+ fire rated buildings, and Top-notch efficiency.The Santa Fe model stands as a testament to Arizona's rich heritage, featuring a distinctive aesthetic inspired by traditional adobe architecture. What sets this model apart is its use of cork-based stucco, a secret ingredient that imbues the structure with an authentic Southwestern charm. Prospective buyers and enthusiasts alike are invited to experience the allure of the Santa Fe firsthand at UTH's headquarters in Goodyear starting April 3rd, 2024.Tammy Cline, Sponsor of the Buckeye OZ Fund, expresses enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "The luxury product at the most affordable of prices is the biggest attraction to the UTH line of custom homes." Indeed, BOZF's vision aligns seamlessly with UTH's mission to provide high-quality, yet accessible housing solutions for modern consumers.Austin Bennett, Co-Founder of UTH, echoes this sentiment, emphasizing their commitment to excellence. "If you want something basic, we will keep it at a higher quality... but if you want to take it to the next level, bring some luxury into your tiny home, that's really what we specialize in!" With a focus on elevating the tiny home experience, UTH empowers individuals to personalize their living spaces according to their unique preferences and lifestyle.The combination and collaboration of efforts between BOZF and UTH is poised to revolutionize the landscape of recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and off-road adventure parks across Arizona. Buckeye OZ Fund has identified four developments perfectly suited for UTH's innovative housing solutions, including the Santa Fe, Cheyenne, and Yellowstone models. These top-of-the-line designs will be featured prominently in BOZF's upcoming RV Theme Park campgrounds, offering visitors a blend of comfort, style, and sustainability.In a bold move, Buckeye OZ Fund recently announced plans to integrate UTH models into the Allenville Family properties project, slated for October 2024. This ambitious endeavor aims to establish a 200-unit luxury tiny house rental community in Allenville, Arizona, catering to diverse clientele seeking a unique living experience. Additionally, BOZF intends to utilize UTH models in future RV Resort locations, such as Arlington and Wenden, further expanding the reach of sustainable housing solutions.For further information about Buckeye OZ Fund and investment opportunities, please contact:Tammy Cline Sponsor, Buckeye OZ Fund Email: invest@buckeyeoz.com Phone: 602-888-9199For inquiries regarding United Tiny Homes and their innovative products, please contact:Trevor King United Tiny Homes Email: trevor@unitedtinyhomes.com Phone: 480-881-5677About Buckeye OZ Fund: Buckeye OZ Fund is a $25 million Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund dedicated to driving economic growth and fostering sustainable development in designated communities. With a focus on strategic investments in real estate and infrastructure projects, BOZF aims to create lasting impact while generating favorable returns for investors.About United Tiny Homes: United Tiny Homes is a leading provider of custom tiny house solutions, offering a diverse range of innovative designs tailored to individual preferences. Founded in 2021, UTH has garnered acclaim for its commitment to quality craftsmanship, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. From compact retreats to luxurious residences, UTH empowers individuals to live big in small spaces.

