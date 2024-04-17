SCAN Group Appoints Rob Scruggs as Chief Digital Officer
The appointment marks SCAN’s commitment to expanding its digital capabilities including leveraging GenAI to innovate and advance the member experience.LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Group, a diversified not-for-profit healthcare company that operates SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, as well as four primary care medical groups that provides care to vulnerable older adults through the full range of inflection points in the aging process, has appointed Rob Scruggs as its Chief Digital Officer.
In his role, Scruggs will oversee the development and implementation of innovative digital strategies that leverage cutting-edge technologies to enhance the member experience, streamline operational efficiency and drive organizational growth.
"Rob brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in driving digital innovation, and we are excited to have him join our team,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “We are confident that he will play a vital role in helping shape our organization’s digital roadmap as we continue to evolve and grow to serve more older adults.”
A U.S News & World Report survey states that general aging is the top reason older adults use health-related technologies. As the population of digitally savvy older adults continues to grow, SCAN has embarked on a digital journey to leverage advanced technology, notably GenAI, to enhance the member experience and operational efficiency.
“Improving and contributing to the advancement of digital experiences that help facilitate better outcomes in healthcare is extremely important to me,” said Scruggs. “I am excited to join SCAN and help drive a digital experience focused on advancing the health and independence of the older adults we serve.”
"Rob’s leadership will be instrumental in harnessing the power of technology, particularly through our approach to leveraging AI and other emerging technologies,” said Josh Goode, Chief Information Officer, SCAN Group. “With this strategic appointment and Rob’s experience delivering direct to consumer digital experiences across the finance and retail sectors, we aim to continue to pioneer and deliver exceptional experiences and outcomes for our members and the other constituents we serve.”
Scruggs brings more than 20 years of digital leadership experience to his role, as well as expertise in driving growth and developing innovative digital strategies that support the operational and consumer experience.
Before joining SCAN, Scruggs served as Managing Director and Senior Vice President at Alliance Bernstein, where he spearheaded the firm’s digital business transformation. He also served as Dollar General's inaugural Chief Digital Officer, overseeing digital strategy and investments for the retailer, and has served in various leadership positions at Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, E*TRADE and J.P. Morgan Chase.
About SCAN Group
SCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 287,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched three mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Additionally, in 2022 SCAN acquired The Residentialist Group, now known as Homebase Medical, to support chronic disease management and palliative care for older adults in the home. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
Media Contact:
Seffrah Orlando
SCAN Group
sorlando@scanhealthplan.com
email us here