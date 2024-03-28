Introducing O’Brien’s Broken Play: A Captivating Journey through Turbulent Times
Author Robert Johns introduces his debut novel, O'Brien's Broken Play, a gripping narrative that takes readers on a profound journey through the tumultuous landscape of 1960s America. Set against the backdrop of cultural upheaval, political unrest, and generational divides, this compelling tale follows the life of Tom O'Brien, a high school football star. After his dreams are shattered by an unexpected injury, he confronts a new reality—one filled with uncertainty, self-doubt, and the search for a new purpose.
As Tom navigates the complexities of a rapidly changing world, from suburban Ohio and Kent State to Hawaii and Los Angeles, readers are drawn into a rich tapestry of historical events and personal transformation. Whether protesting the Vietnam War, engaging in intellectual debates, or exploring alternative ways of life, Tom's journey is one of self-discovery, resilience, and, ultimately, redemption.
O’Brien’s Broken Play is more than just a coming-of-age story—it's a vivid portrayal of a pivotal moment in American history and a poignant exploration of the human spirit. Through Tom O’Brien's eyes, readers are invited to experience the highs and lows of the late 1960s and early 1970s, gaining new insights into the cultural shifts that continue to shape our society today.
"I wrote this book because of my interest in telling stories through fiction and my desire to depict this turbulent period in American history," says Robert Johns. "The late 1960s and early 1970s had a dramatic impact on me and others coming of age during those years. Writing my version of what happened through the life of a fictional character, Tom O’Brien, helped me better understand my own experiences, plus tell a compelling story."
O’Brien’s Broken Play offers readers an opportunity to engage with history in a fresh and meaningful way. Whether reliving the events of the past or discovering them for the first time, readers are sure to be captivated by this extremely human story of reframing the All-American dream and embracing an alternative fate.
For more information about O’Brien’s Broken Play and author Robert Johns, please visit http://robertjohns-author.com/.
About the Author:
Robert Johns is an author of fiction based in St. Paul, Minnesota. With a master of arts in English from the University of Iowa and a distinguished career in transportation research in academia and the public sector, Johns brings a unique blend of literary expertise and real-world experience to his writing. O’Brien’s Broken Play marks his debut novel, offering readers a captivating glimpse into the tumultuous landscape of 1960s America.
