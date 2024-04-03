Canadian Educator and Global Entrepreneur Annette Levesque Wins Silver in the Literary Titan Awards
Annette Levesque's "ELEARNING GOLD" wins Silver in the 2024 Literary Titan Awards, highlighting her pioneering work in virtual education.
ELEARNING GOLD empowers leaders with the knowledge I've accumulated, ensuring they can confidently navigate their organization’s virtual learning world—regardless of their experience with technology.”OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Annette Levesque, a pioneer in virtual education and a beacon for innovation in eLearning, has been recognized as a Silver Winner in the 2024 Literary Titan Awards, Education Category, for her seminal work, "ELEARNING GOLD: The Ultimate Guide for Leaders." With over two decades of experience in distance education, Levesque's book encapsulates her journey and the wisdom gained from creating new learning paradigms. This is Levesque’s third award since the book's release in September 2023.
— Annette Levesque
Reflecting on her journey, Levesque shares, "When I started exploring the world of eLearning over twenty years ago, the virtual education landscape was vastly different. There were no guidelines or best practices for online education, which propelled me to pioneer new learning technologies and methodologies." Her determination led to the founding of one of the world's earliest completely virtual accredited private high schools in 2002, setting a precedent for excellence in virtual learning.
Levesque’s book is not just a guide but a narrative of her unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of education. "ELEARNING GOLD" delves deep into the essentials of virtual learning, offering leaders the tools to excel in the evolving educational landscape, especially in the post-pandemic world where many organizations hastily transitioned online.
Levesque is not only an author and educator but also a philanthropist committed to creating accessible education for underprivileged communities. Her work has facilitated scholarships and educational opportunities for countless students worldwide.
In a recent dialogue with Literary Titan, Levesque articulated, "I wrote 'ELEARNING GOLD' to empower leaders with the knowledge I've accumulated, ensuring they can confidently navigate and enhance their organization’s virtual learning world—regardless of their experience with technology.” Her passion and expertise shine throughout her work, making it an indispensable resource for anyone involved in education and training.
About Annette Levesque
Annette Levesque is a Canadian educator, entrepreneur, and award-winning author with a passion for innovating virtual education. With a master's degree in distance education, she has pioneered the field of online learning, establishing one of the world's first fully virtual accredited private high schools. Annette’s commitment to enhancing education through technology has made her a key figure in the eLearning community, influencing the development of virtual learning environments around the globe. Her philanthropic efforts have provided education opportunities to underprivileged communities, affirming her dedication to making learning accessible to all.
