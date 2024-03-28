Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House Celebrate Donate Life Month with Recently Completed Recognition Wall
Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House Celebrate Donate Life Month with Recently Completed Recognition Wall
We really believe in the message and have been honored to participate.”DALLAS, TX, US, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In commemoration of Donate Life Month, Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House are honored to announce the completion of a poignant and impactful project at Baylor Scott & White in Dallas, Texas: the "Gift of Life" Wall. This significant installation is dedicated to recognizing the selflessness of organ donors and the profound impact of organ donation. As a leading provider of visual communications consulting services, both firms have utilized their expertise to create a space that honors this noble cause, reflecting the deep gratitude felt by recipients and their families, as well as the healthcare community.
— Sara Beth Joyner
A Tribute to Organ Donors
The "Gift of Life" Wall at Baylor Scott & White serves as a powerful testament to the generosity of organ donors and the lives transformed through their gifts. This custom-created graphic wall project has been meticulously designed to not only pay tribute to donors but also to educate and inspire others about the importance of organ donation. The circular acrylic piece on the wall houses a box that will be filled with crystal memorial objects representing each organ donated in a year. “We wanted viewers of the wall to reflect on how many lives are saved through organ donation at this hospital and what a meaningful choice it is to be an organ donor” shared Director of Design, Mercedes Burton.
Donate Life Month: A Time to Reflect and Inspire
April's Donate Life Month is a dedicated time to raise awareness about organ donation and to encourage individuals to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors. It is a period marked by community events, educational programs, and storytelling to highlight the critical need for organ donors and to celebrate those who have saved lives through the gift of donation. Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House's involvement in creating the "Gift of Life" Wall is a meaningful contribution to these efforts, amplifying the message of hope and life renewal.
A Partnership with Purpose
The collaboration between Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House and Baylor Scott & White for the "Gift of Life" Wall project underscores a shared commitment to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. By leveraging their expertise in art and design, the firms have crafted an environment that not only honors the legacy of organ donors but also serves as a beacon of hope and a source of comfort for all who visit.
A Lasting Impact
The "Gift of Life" Wall at Baylor Scott & White in Dallas is more than an art installation; it is a symbol of the enduring power of human compassion and the unbreakable spirit of community. As Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House continue to undertake projects that contribute to the greater good, their work in the "Gift of Life" Wall stands as a testament to their dedication to creating art that matters. The firms’ President, Sara Beth Joyner, shared “it means a lot to participate in projects like this, we really believe in the message and have been honored to participate.”
About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House
Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.
They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as: artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, large scale murals and graphics, wayfinding signage, dimensional lettering, donor recognition signage, digital signage, patient communication boards, and more.
Contact Information:
Sara Beth Joyner, EDAC
President
214-773-1298
S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
S.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.com
Mercedes Burton, EDAC
Director of Design
972-730-6622
MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
MercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com
Website
Jerry Joyner
W And W Digital News
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram