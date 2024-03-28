Ferrari Trento Formula 1® Podium Bottles Signed By Drivers To Be Auctioned For Make-A-Wish ® International
Ferrari Trento is to auction a selection of signed bottles from the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship with proceeds going to Make-A-Wish ® International.
Philanthropy is a value close to the heart of Ferrari Trento, so we are honored to be supporting Make-A-Wish this year.”TRENTO, ITALY, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Italian sparkling wine Ferrari Trento is to auction a selection of official signed bottles from the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship on the F1 Authentics site, with proceeds going to Make-A-Wish ® International.
— Matteo Lunelli, CEO and President of Ferrari Trento
Ferrari Trento is the Official Toast of F1® and the Italian luxury sparkling wine used in all Grands Prix™ podium celebrations. Ferrari Trento flows on the podium but also in the most exclusive hospitality areas during the race weekend. This year fans can take a one-of-a-kind piece of the Grand Prix home with them, while supporting an important cause.
F1® Authentics – an official licensee of Formula 1®, owned by Memento Exclusives, the UK-based sports memorabilia specialist - will be auctioning official Ferrari Trento signed podium bottles from a selection of the 2024 races, with all proceeds raised going to Make-A-Wish International.
Make-A-Wish is on a mission to grant wishes to children who are living with critical illness. Since 1980, the foundation has granted 585,000 wishes worldwide with that number growing every day. Make-A-Wish is working to bring happiness back into children’s lives by making wishes come true that range from going to Lapland to being a fire fighter to meeting their F1® idols.
There will be 17 Ferrari F1® Podium Jeroboam Trento Blanc de Blancs bottles available for auction this year, signed by the top three drivers from each race after the podium celebrations. The races that will take part in this project are Melbourne, Suzuka, Shanghai, Miami, Monaco, Montréal, Barcelona, Spielberg, Silverstone, Budapest, Spa, Zandvoort, Baku, Singapore, Austin, Mexico City and São Paulo.
Matteo Lunelli, CEO and President of Ferrari Trento comments: “philanthropy is a value close to the heart of Ferrari Trento, so we are honored to be supporting Make-A-Wish this year. Ferrari Trento is excited for fans to take home an incredibly special piece of history while also supporting a remarkable cause and giving a moment of happiness to ill children”.
The auction on F1® Authentics for all the bottles is live and will close shortly after the respective race weekend, giving fans the chance to celebrate the winning.
Fiona Kearney, Vice President of Fundraising at Make-A-Wish International says: “We are thrilled by the generosity of Ferrari Trento and extremely grateful for their support. Make-A-Wish has a vision to grant the wish of every eligible child, and our partnerships with companies like Ferrari Trento are essential to ensuring more children who are living with a critical illness have a wish and are given the opportunity to replace fear with confidence, sadness with joy and anxiety with hope.”
F1® Authentics is the home of official F1® memorabilia, hosting both an online shop and auction, where fans of the sport can get their hands on incredible collectibles found nowhere else. Items are also certified using F1® Authentics’ NFC authentication system, ensuring what you buy is the real deal.
“We are proud to be supporting the Make-A-Wish foundation, an incredibly worthy cause. To have a signed collectable is a unique and rare opportunity for fans – let alone signed by multiple podium winners,” comments Barry Gough, CEO and Founder of Memento Exclusives and F1® Authentics.
The auction is available at this link https://bit.ly/3PBbWaX
Founded in 1902 by Giulio Ferrari and run by the Lunelli family since 1952, Ferrari Trento is Italy’s leading luxury sparkling wine and a symbol of the Italian Art of Living. The winery is today a passionate advocate of mountain winemaking and sustainable agriculture. Cultivated along the foothills of the Alps, all Ferrari wines undergo secondary bottle-fermentation in accordance with the rigorous regulations of TrentoDoc and are known for their remarkable elegance and finesse. Ferrari Trento has been named “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year” six times by The Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships, the most important competition in the world dedicated only to sparkling wines. Ferrari Trento is the toast of Italy par excellence and accompanies the most important moments in culture, sport and entertainment.
www.ferraritrento.com/en/
Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula 1® World Championship™. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1®, F1®, FIA FORMULA 1® WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.
Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children living with critical illnesses. Founded in 1980, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, having granted more than 585,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 27,000 volunteers around the globe, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. For more information about Make-A-Wish International, visit worldwish.org.
Memento Exclusives is a global sports licensing, retail and memorabilia business that is revolutionising the world of sports memorabilia. Through its unique position and innovative partnerships, Memento Exclusives allows sports fans to “Own the Moment” by designing, developing and delivering cutting-edge products and services into the marketplace. Supported through exclusive content, Memento Exclusives’ platforms drive engagement and bring fans closer to the sport, teams and athletes they love.
