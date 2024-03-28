FutureBenefits of America, Veteran 401(k) Record Keeper, Embraces Modern Tech Platform – inVesti- RKS
FutureBenefits of America, a leading record keeping provider for the 401(k) and MEP retirement plan space, has executed a license agreement with inVesti.ARLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FutureBenefits of America (FBA), a leading record keeping provider for the 401(k) and MEP retirement plan space has executed a license agreement with inVesti Financial (inVesti) to utilize the inVesti-RKS (Record Keeping System). This deployment gives FBA the ability to offer its clients and Financial Advisor partners a robust set of technology services and solutions which address the growing needs of its client base and the changing regulatory requirements created by legislation such as the Secure Act 2.0. Adding to its 401(k) offerings, FBA will now support a broader selection of plan types that include IRAs, HSAs, and more. Switching to the inVesti platform also brings a welcomed efficiency upgrade to FBA’s internal staff and the plan administrators with whom they work. All of FBA’s plan types can be invested across one single family of investments consisting of mutual funds, and ETFs, maximizing the investment potential while reducing the costs and management issues for those stakeholders that are responsible for plan administration. In concert with the new record keeping system, FBA will be taking advantage of the inVesti mobile application to encourage greater user engagement.
“FutureBenefits of America is very excited to have the opportunity to partner with inVesti on this cutting-edge solution. We look forward to a new level of efficiency and to delivering expanded and improved services to our customers and partners alike,” said Tony Michael, President of FBA. “We took the long view and a patient approach to developing our platform, and we feel as if the investment was well worth it for our customers and industry partners,” stated Tom Hansen, inVesti’s Co-founder and CEO, adding, “This is a great opportunity to partner with an industry veteran, and we are excited to share the future journey with FBA. inVesti is dedicated to delivering unmatched agility and scalability, thus, we are suited to record keepers or TPAs of any size.”
FutureBenefits was founded over 25 years ago and was at the forefront of embracing Multiple Employer Plans (MEPs). Today, FBA continues to service hundreds of plans and thousands of participants across the country. The company and its team of customer support representatives are proud to provide state-side support for customer success.
The inVesti-RKS system is an open architecture, multi-vendor, cloud hosted financial software platform created to deliver dynamic retirement and workforce benefit solutions. The platform’s forward-facing APIs and web services technologies are built to remove the static historically encountered in plan setup, enrollment, and regulatory management. The record keeping system and the rules-based notification engine combine to form the foundation of the company’s integrated products and services.
Tom Hansen
inVesti Financial
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn