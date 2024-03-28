Live In The Vineyard Goes Country Presented by Visit Napa Valley® Unveils the Latest Talent Additions for the 2024 Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- Live In The Vineyard Goes Country (LITVGC), in partnership with Visit Napa Valley®, is thrilled to unveil the latest additions to its stellar lineup of artists who will grace the stages across the picturesque Napa Valley, California.
Joining the lineup are Callista Clark, DINER, Rose Falcon, Remy Garrison, justbrandon, Jet Jurgensmeyer, Chloe Kat, Brett Kissel, Kylie Morgan, Owen Riegling, Josh Ross, Ashley Ryan, Brittney Spencer, and Callie Twisselman.
These latest additions join an already stellar lineup that includes Scotty McCreery, Rodney Atkins, Sara Evans, Drew Baldridge, Laura Bryna, Anderson Daniels, Wesley Dean, The Dryes, ERNEST, Larry Fleet, Elliot Greer, Kelsey Hart, Scotty Hasting, Levi Hummon, LOCASH, Brooke Moriber, MacKenzie Porter, Charly Reynolds, Lily Rose, Runaway June, and Hailey Whitters.
As previously announced, Big Loud Records will host the VIP Tailgate Takeover, featuring performances by artists off their dynamic roster, including ERNEST, Larry Fleet, Hailey Whitters, MacKenzie Porter, and Lily Rose. The VIP Tailgate Takeover with Big Loud represents a highlight feature of LITVGC, offering attendees a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to immerse themselves in live performances set against the breathtaking vistas of Napa Valley's vineyards.
Scheduled to take place from April 23rd to April 25th, 2024, this eagerly anticipated event promises unforgettable moments of music, wine, and community.
Each year, Live In The Vineyard elevates the attendee experience by hosting main events across Napa Valley’s most renowned wineries and locales. The festivities kick off with the Welcome Reception at the elegant Peju Winery. The next day, the VIP Tailgate Takeover will be held at Raymond Vineyards, and the mainstage concerts promise to be unforgettable experiences at the historic Uptown Theatre. The event wraps up in style with a Send-Off Brunch at the Hilltop at Carneros Resort Resort and Spa. In addition to the main events accessible to all LITV attendees, exclusive VIP performances are slated to occur at select wineries across Napa Valley.
Known as one of the most exclusive and sought-after events across the country, LITVGC gives attendees intimate access to recording artists, premier Napa Valley wineries, and world-renowned chefs during a “once-in-a-lifetime” event. The 3-day event brings together music supervisors, radio programmers, DSP curators, label executives, VIPs, corporate hospitality groups, and more from around the country to celebrate and hear brand new music by today’s most successful artists as well as the most popular emerging artists in a unique arrangement. What sets LITVGC apart from other events is the exclusivity, intimacy and tailored curation praised by fans and critics alike, and the stunning vineyard-filled hillsides and world-class wine and culinary features that Napa Valley offers.
In addition to the LITVGC main events, private VIP performances exclusively held for music programmers, music supervisors, and DSPs will take place at wineries throughout Napa Valley.
LITVGC is a private event and is only open to invited industry guests, including music supervisors, radio programmers, label executives, corporate partners, Ensemble club members, and sweepstakes winners. National radio promotions aired around the event where fans enter for a chance to win.
In 2022, Napa County’s destination marketing organization, Visit Napa Valley (VNV), endorsed LITV by serving as the official title sponsor for both LITVGC and LITV, committing to a 3-year partnership with the event. VNV recognizes that music plays a unique role in the canvas of experiences available in Napa Valley. By aligning with Live In The Vineyard, VNV continues to promote the region as a premier destination for wine enthusiasts and those looking to discover even more about Napa Valley, in particular, the growing arts and culture scene and the diversity in the music offerings evolving in Napa Valley.
Throughout its 15-year tenure, LITV and LITVGC have brought some of the biggest names in music to Napa Valley, which has benefited and boosted tourism and has provided continuous support for the community. Event organizers are committed to supporting the community that has become home to these events.
LITVGC, LITV, and Elevation are produced by Forefront Networks/FF Entertainment. For more information about LITV and LITVGC, please visit https://www.liveinthevineyard.com, and follow along on social media channels (Instagram | Facebook | Twitter).
About Live In The Vineyard Goes Country (LITVGC): Launched in 2017, Live In The Vineyard Goes Country (LITVGC) was developed following the success of Live In The Vineyard (LITV). LITVGC brings together music supervisors, radio programmers, DSP curators, label executives, and more from around the country who specialize in the country format to celebrate and hear brand-new music by today’s most successful artists and the most popular emerging artists in a stripped-down arrangement. LITVGC pairs exclusive access to today’s hottest country artists with Napa Valley’s celebrated winemakers and world-renowned chefs during an intimate, once-in-a-lifetime event. LITVGC takes place amongst the lush scenery of the legendary Napa Valley with three days and two nights of exclusive, intimate events and epicurean experiences like no other. Since its formation, the event has featured performances by Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley, Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, and many more. For more information about LITVGC, visit https://www.liveinthevineyard.com/litvgc.
About Visit Napa Valley®: Visit Napa Valley is the official destination marketing organization for Napa County. The organization promotes the region as an attractive travel destination and works to continually enhance its public image as a dynamic place to visit, live, and work. The vision and mission of Visit Napa Valley are to elevate Napa Valley as the world's premier wine country experience and to promote, protect, and enhance the Napa Valley destination. Napa Valley, conveniently located within an hour's drive from the San Francisco Bay Area and the Greater Sacramento Area, is comprised of five distinct towns, including, from north to south, Calistoga, St. Helena, Yountville, the City of Napa, and American Canyon. In addition to these five towns, the areas of Rutherford, Oakville, and Angwin, along with the outdoor recreation area of Lake Berryessa, are also part of Napa County and add to its diverse and rich history. The fully staffed Napa Valley Welcome Center, located in the City of Napa, is a high-tech facility, complemented by personalized concierge service from highly qualified brand ambassadors. For additional information about Napa Valley, or to plan your Napa Valley experience, please explore https://www.visitnapavalley.com and follow social feeds @VisitNapaValley.
About Forefront Networks (FFN): Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Forefront Networks is a full-service experiential and entertainment agency specializing in corporate partnerships, brand activation, corporate events, entertainment booking, event management, video content services, and more. Forefront Networks’ collection of work includes event platforms designed to build connections between brands and their audiences. Their portfolio of work includes Austin Trail of Lights, Bevo Blvd., award-winning television series Texas Music Scene, Live In The Vineyard, Live In The Vineyard Goes Country, and Elevation. FFN also activates for brands such as Kendra Scott, Lucchese Bootmaker, Marriott Bonvoy, Southwest Rapid Rewards Chase Visa, and Truist. For further information, visit https://forefrontnetworks.com.
