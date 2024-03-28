Worldwide Express Achieves Faster, More Convenient Occupancy Analytics with Basking
A Leading Logistics Provider Selects Basking’s Workplace Occupancy Analytics Solutions for US-wide DeploymentDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Basking.io, a global leader in workplace occupancy analytics, is pleased to announce the successful implementation of Basking’s occupancy analytics solution with Worldwide Express, a leading third-party logistics provider to the small to mid-size business (SMB) community in the United States.
With thousands of employees across their Dallas headquarters and more than 60 local offices nationwide, the company was looking for a data-based way to measure and improve the workplace experience. Additionally, Worldwide Express recognized the increasing need to better understand and improve workspace utilization across their offices.
"Basking’s approach to data collection, the quality of insights, and the security standards were key for us in choosing the solution for this deployment,” stated Andrew Bruder, Director of Facilities at Worldwide Express. “With Basking we were up and running in less than a day and I was able to see the data from all the sites in scope.”
Worldwide Express determined that deploying Basking’s infrastructure-as-a-sensor occupancy analytics solution was the ideal step to get access to real-time occupancy analytics without compromising on IT security and data protection controls. Using WiFi as a primary data source addressed another key consideration for the project, implementation and staff time and the technical setup was finalized in less than two hours.
"As a leading logistics provider in the country, Worldwide Express shares our value of quick deployments and real-time analytics,” said Eldar Gizzatov, Basking’s CEO and Cofounder. “We are proud to partner with them in paving a better way forward for their people and customers.”
Beyond the initial assessment, Basking’s AI-based occupancy analytics platform now provides regular optimization recommendations for the company’s workplace management team. Easy access to key data points and reporting required for ongoing optimization efforts ensures the company is positioned for continued success.
About Worldwide Express
The WWEX Group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 121,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S., with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. To learn more about WWEX Group, visit www.wwexgroup.com.
About Basking
Basking’s workplace analytics platform provides actionable insights for occupiers across the real estate industry, with the real-time utilization data necessary to adapt to ongoing changes in the modern workplace. Pairing a fast-to-deploy, highly scalable, and privacy-compliant solution with deep industry expertise, Basking is changing the way organizations manage their portfolios and Return to Office. Tailored dashboards feature opportunities for economic and environmental conservation, with a focus on optimization and employee experience. For more information or a free demo account, visit www.basking.io.
