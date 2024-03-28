Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar Expands Tri-state Footprint With Opening of New Location in New Providence, N.J.
I love the branding, the business model and the mission of making clients look and feel their best.”MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar LLC, an independent salon franchisor, announced today the opening of its latest salon in New Providence, N.J. The new Union County location is part of Moxie Salon’s rapid expansion in the lucrative hair salon industry, whose U.S. market size was approximately $52.2 billion in 2023, according to an IBISWorld report.
— Melissa Smith
Located at 1274 Springfield Ave. in the heart of downtown New Providence NJ, the salon officially opened its doors on March 1, with a grand opening celebration planned for April 18. Salon owner Melissa Smith — a former marketing director, current real estate business owner and longtime Moxie Salon client — says she looks forward to sharing the unique Moxie experience with her local community and sees the franchise’s team-based service model as a perfect fit for the area’s lifestyle. “We live in a fast-paced culture here in New Jersey, and having a whole beauty squad work on you at once to shorten your time at the salon, while getting what feels like celebrity treatment, is a no-brainer,” she says. “I love the branding, the business model and the mission of making clients look and feel their best.”
Smith is joined by Managing Partner Kelly Galvin, who previously served as Salon Manager at the Moxie franchise’s Montclair location. Galvin grew up in New Providence, NJ, where she continues to reside with her family.
Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar Founder and COO Victor Oliveti adds: “Melissa and Kelly bring a wealth of experience as well as a deep understanding and appreciation of the Moxie brand, making them ideal franchise partners. Through their stewardship, we look forward to introducing the vibrant community of New Providence, NJ to Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar — and providing the exceptional service our franchise is known for.”
Franchisor Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar is seeing high demand from entrepreneurs looking to enter the beauty industry with a strong, established brand and turnkey franchise solution. The company, founded in 2014 by professional stylists and beauty influencers Jenn and Jamie Dunn (aka the “Moxie Twins”), carves out a unique segment in the marketplace by delivering a full-service, accessible, upscale salon experience, where every customer is treated like a red carpet, A-list celebrity, yet at affordable prices.
Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar offers a comprehensive menu of services, including hair and makeup, Goldwell color, signature blowouts, extensions, beauty packages and Moxie Memberships. Salon owners can leverage an exclusive retail opportunity to boost their revenue with in-salon sales of proprietary “Get Moxified” hair care, makeup and styling products.
About Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar
Building on the Moxie Twins’ vision, Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar has crafted a unique franchise model focused on providing an affordable luxury salon experience. The company offers a competitive franchise fee with low royalties, a proven training model, online appointment booking system, IT, exclusive territories, national advertising and local digital marketing. Moxie Salon’s data-driven site selection and buildout management helps ensure each salon is strategically located and outfitted to meet the franchise’s high standards for luxury branding and comfort. Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar is rapidly expanding with over 20 salon locations and more than 90 in development along the Eastern Coast. The franchise offers opportunities for entrepreneurs looking to carve out a unique space in the salon industry, even if they have no prior experience. For more information about individual or multi-unit franchise opportunities, visit moxiesalonandbeautybar.com/franchise.
